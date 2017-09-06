MEDIA JOB | Graduate Business Development Officer at KraksTV

KRAKS is a foremost online provider of all social media entertainment; well known for keeping our subscribers and followers at the edge of their seats with rib-cracking content and a well-oiled information wheel. Creativity, commitment, and attention to detail are some of the factors that have made us prominent in the Nigerian entertainment industry. Our ever-growing dominance covers various social media platforms including; Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, and Snapchat.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:



Job Title: Business Development Officer

Location: Lagos

Responsibilities

Identifying new sales leads.

Pitching products and services to prospective clients.

Attending meetings and maintaining a good relationship with existing clients.

Proposing and devising strategies for new business.

Exploring the market in search of new business opportunities.

Screening potential business deals by analysing market strategies, deal requirements, potential, and financials; evaluating options; resolving internal priorities; recommending equity investments.

Developing negotiating strategies and positions by studying the integration of new venture with company strategies and operations; examining risks and potentials; estimating partners’ needs and goals.

Qualifications and Experience

Must be a B.Sc holder with a minimum of 2:1

No specific years of work needed but any previous job or activity involving marketing or business strategy would be an advantage.

Must not be older than 27 years old.

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should forward their letters of application and detailed Curriculum Vitaes (CVs) as one attachment to: [email protected] specifying the role as subject of te mail.