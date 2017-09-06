LEGAL JOB | Graduate Legal Officer at Graystone Solicitors

Graystone Solicitors was established in 2006 after a pupilage from the Law firm of Femi Okunnu & Co. The firm is situated at the heart of the Lagos-Island at the Central Business District, it was set up by, Mr. Yemi Adeshina.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Legal Officer
Location: Lagos
Requirements
- First degree, LLB, BL,
- Minimum of 5 year post degree
- Fluent in English
- Experience working in a medium organization
- Civil/commercial litigation experience.
- Knowledge of telecommunications environment will be an advantage.
- Commercial/technical and/or further legal qualification will be an advantage
- Experience in handling and negotiating funding
- In depth experience and understanding of the Nigerian framework Training:
- Basic GSM technology
- Contract drafting and negotiation skills.
- Flair for litigation
- Stint of practice experience in a busy law firm
- Impeccable integrity
- Excellent penchant for work
- Can work with computer
Minimum Qualification:
- LLB or LLM
Application Closing Date
15th September, 2017.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their applications and CV’s to:[email protected]