LEGAL JOB | Graduate Legal Officer at Graystone Solicitors

Graystone Solicitors was established in 2006 after a pupilage from the Law firm of Femi Okunnu & Co. The firm is situated at the heart of the Lagos-Island at the Central Business District, it was set up by, Mr. Yemi Adeshina.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Legal Officer

Location: Lagos

Requirements

  • First degree, LLB, BL,
  • Minimum of 5 year post degree
  • Fluent in English
  • Experience working in a medium organization
  • Civil/commercial litigation experience.
  • Knowledge of telecommunications environment will be an advantage.
  • Commercial/technical and/or further legal qualification will be an advantage
  • Experience in handling and negotiating funding
  • In depth experience and understanding of the Nigerian framework Training:
  • Basic GSM technology
  • Contract drafting and negotiation skills.
  • Flair for litigation
  • Stint of practice experience in a busy law firm
  • Impeccable integrity
  • Excellent penchant for work
  • Can work with computer

Minimum Qualification:

  • LLB or LLM

Application Closing Date
15th September, 2017.

How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their applications and CV’s to:[email protected]

