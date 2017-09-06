LEGAL JOB | Graduate Legal Officer at Graystone Solicitors

Graystone Solicitors was established in 2006 after a pupilage from the Law firm of Femi Okunnu & Co. The firm is situated at the heart of the Lagos-Island at the Central Business District, it was set up by, Mr. Yemi Adeshina.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:



Job Title: Legal Officer



Location: Lagos

Requirements

First degree, LLB, BL,

Minimum of 5 year post degree

Fluent in English

Experience working in a medium organization

Civil/commercial litigation experience.

Knowledge of telecommunications environment will be an advantage.

Commercial/technical and/or further legal qualification will be an advantage

Experience in handling and negotiating funding

In depth experience and understanding of the Nigerian framework Training:

Basic GSM technology

Contract drafting and negotiation skills.

Flair for litigation

Stint of practice experience in a busy law firm

Impeccable integrity

Excellent penchant for work

Can work with computer

Minimum Qualification:

LLB or LLM

Application Closing Date

15th September, 2017.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their applications and CV’s to:[email protected]