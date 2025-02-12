Top Virtual Dollar Card Options For Nigerians In 2025

So many things in life are already difficult. Having the ultimate freedom to spend your money as you wish shouldn’t be one of them. Unfortunately, the CBN ban on using naira cards for international transactions has made cross-border payments seem out of reach in Nigeria. Many Nigerians struggle to shop on international e-commerce platforms or even pay for X Premium.

But that’s where virtual dollar cards become your financial heroes. The best virtual dollar cards in Nigeria are here to give you the power to spend your money anywhere, anytime.

Carefully take a look at our curated list of top virtual dollar cards in Nigeria to select whichever aligns with your payment needs.

Top 6 Virtual Dollar Cards in Nigeria

If you need a virtual card for online payment in Nigeria, the virtual dollar cards offered by Cardtonic, Dantown, Boldapp, Gomoney, Eyowo, and Bitmama are your best bets.

s/n Provider Card Creation Fee Maintenance Fees 1 Cardtonic $1.5 None 2 Dantown $1 $1 3 Boldapp $2 None 4 Bitsika $3 None 5 Gomoney First card is free (Subsequent card costs N850) Quarterly sum of N53.75 for card maintenance. 6 Bitmama $1 None

1. Cardtonic

For a while now, Cardtonic has been the go-to marketplace for Nigerians and Ghanaians to trade gift cards. But they now offer more!

Sometime in early 2024, the platform unveiled a virtual dollar card that has now made international payments a walk in the park for Nigerians. Cardtonic boasts of having an extra layer of security for its virtual dollar card, enabling users to make international transactions with their two eyes closed. There’s also a card’s deactivation feature that enables users to block their virtual dollar cards if they notice any suspicious activity.

What more? Funding the Cardtonic virtual dollar is pretty easy. There’s absolutely no need for a dollar account. You can fund your card directly with your Cardtonic naira wallet balance, eliminating the need for currency conversion.

Cardtonic ensures that global payments should not only be accessible but also affordable to Nigerians. This is clear in the platform’s decision to charge just a token of $1.5 as the card’s creation fee. What more? You don’t have to pay a penny monthly as the card’s maintenance fee.

Cardtonic offers competitive exchange rates. You can be rest assured you are getting the best available rates when funding your virtual dollar card on Cardtonic.

Additionally, the funding limit for Cardtonic virtual dollar cards is designed to cater to your international spending needs. The globally accepted Cardtonic virtual dollar card is easy to get. Sign up on the platform and provide the necessary information to verify your account, fund your wallet, and there you go!

2. Dantown

Without mincing words, Dantown has one of the best virtual cards for online payments in Nigeria. Surprisingly, it will only cost you $1 to create a Dantown virtual dollar card.

The amazing part is that there’s no card funding fee. And if your transaction ever gets declined, Dantown will not charge you any transaction fee. No doubt, this virtual dollar card is your ticket to experience the global spending freedom that you deserve.

3. Boldapp

This fintech brand offers a virtual dollar card that makes it possible to bypass traditional banking hassles, opening the door to a seamless financial experience. The Boldapp virtual dollar cards enable you to spend your money safely online.

With lots of advanced features designed to enable you to have convenient international transactions, the Boldapp card is one of the best virtual dollar cards in Nigeria. Guess what? It’s easy and cheap to own the revolutionary BoldApp virtual dollar card.

4. Gomoney

Gomoney is a popular digital bank in Nigeria. The brand offers a virtual dollar card that simplifies everything you will love to do but can’t with traditional Naira cards. Whether it’s paying for Facebook ads or shopping online. The Gomoney virtual USD card has got you covered.

It doesn’t end there; Gomoney gives you the chance to customize the color of your virtual cards to fit your mood and custom use. You can also name the virtual dollar cards for identification purposes.

5. Eyowo

Eyowo makes international transactions easier like never before with its virtual dollar card. Especially when you use it to pay for subscriptions on platforms like Netflix, Spotify, and Google Play.

You can now take full control of your money and how you spend it with the Eyowo virtual dollar cards. And you wouldn’t even need to break a sweat to own the card.

6. Bitmama

This is a cryptocurrency platform that offers virtual dollar cards for their customers. Bitmama’s virtual dollar card enables Nigerians to shop globally and pay with their cryptocurrencies.

Interestingly, the Bitmama virtual card can be used anywhere the Mastercard is accepted as a means of payment. It doesn’t matter whether the platform accepts payments in cryptocurrencies or not. Say goodbye to the limitations posed by Naira cards with the innovative Bitmama card.

Frequently Asked Questions About Using Virtual Dollar Cards in Nigeria in 2025

1. Are virtual dollar cards illegal in Nigeria?

No, virtual dollar cards are not illegal in Nigeria. The card providers are duly registered with the necessary authorities.

2. How Long Does It Take to Get a Virtual Dollar Card in Nigeria?

You can easily get a virtual dollar card in Nigeria on Cardtonic within a minute. The Cardtonic virtual dollar card is instantly issued.

3. Which International Online Payment Methods Are Available for Nigeria?

The use of virtual dollar cards is a common way people make online international payments in Nigeria. And you can easily get a virtual dollar card from numerous platforms like Cardtonic.

4. Which Virtual Dollar Card Can I Use to Pay for X Premium in Nigeria?

X (Twitter) readily accepts the Cardtonic virtual dollar card. Using the card, you can pay for X Premium in Nigeria without breaking a sweat.

5. Do I Need a US Bank Account to Create a Cardtonic Virtual Dollar Card?

No, you don’t need a US bank account to create a Cardtonic virtual dollar card. You just have to fund your Cardtonic naira wallet to create your virtual dollar card.

Conclusion

Gone are the days of battling with card rejections while trying to order goods on Amazon or subscribe to Netflix. Every Nigerian can now make international payments with virtual dollar cards from Cardtonic, Dantown, Boldapp, Gomoney, Eyowo, and Bitmama.

Getting a virtual dollar card is acquiring your passport to the world of cross-border payments. Get one today and break the limitations set by Naira cards.