MultiChoice Nigeria Donates N1.6 Billion Worth of Medical Supplies to Sickle Cell Foundation

In a significant move to bolster healthcare delivery and support individuals living with sickle cell disorder, MultiChoice Nigeria, the prominent pay-TV operator behind DStv and GOtv, has donated medical supplies worth N1.6 billion to the Sickle Cell Foundation Nigeria (SCFN).

The donation underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to addressing critical healthcare needs and fostering community well-being.

The contribution includes essential medical equipment such as personal protective equipment (PPE), isolation gowns, diagnostic test kits, and medical infrared thermometers. These supplies are expected to enhance the foundation’s capacity to provide quality healthcare services to sickle cell patients and strengthen emergency preparedness across its network of partner hospitals nationwide.

During the handover ceremony, John Ugbe, Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice West Africa, emphasized the company’s dedication to making a meaningful impact in the communities it serves. “At MultiChoice, we are committed to improving the well-being of our society through strategic initiatives that drive lasting change. The Sickle Cell Foundation plays a pivotal role in advancing healthcare for those living with sickle cell disorder, and we are honored to support their vital mission through this donation,” Ugbe stated.

Dr. Annette Akinsete, National Director and CEO of the Sickle Cell Foundation Nigeria, expressed profound gratitude for MultiChoice’s continued support. “On behalf of the foundation, I extend our heartfelt appreciation to MultiChoice for this generous contribution. This donation is a significant boost to our efforts. MultiChoice has consistently been a strong ally of the foundation, and we deeply value their unwavering support,” she said.

Dr. Akinsete further revealed that a substantial portion of the donated supplies will be allocated to Massey Street Children’s Hospital, with the remainder distributed to partner hospitals across the country. This strategic allocation aims to ensure that the resources reach those in urgent need, furthering the foundation’s mission to improve the lives of individuals affected by sickle cell disorder.

The donation by MultiChoice Nigeria highlights the critical role of private sector collaboration in addressing public health challenges and advancing healthcare accessibility for vulnerable populations.