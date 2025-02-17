Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 17th February, 2025

Good morning, Nigeria! Welcome to the Bizwatch Nigeria roundup of the most important newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 17th February, 2025.

1. Tinubu’s Administration Reduces Debt Servicing Burden from 96% to 67%

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has announced a major financial breakthrough achieved by President Bola Tinubu’s administration. He stated that the government has successfully reduced the debt servicing burden from 96% of the 2023 revenue to 67%.

Kalu made this announcement while speaking at the recently concluded Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) 2025 Parliamentary Hearing in New York, which focused on financing sustainable development.

He explained that this reduction in debt servicing allows the government to invest more in key sectors such as health, education, and infrastructure. He emphasized that Nigeria’s commitment to responsible debt management is crucial in achieving long-term economic stability and sustainable development.

2. Liverpool Secures 2-1 Victory Against Wolves to Boost Premier League Title Hopes

Liverpool has strengthened its position at the top of the English Premier League table after a 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Luis Diaz ended his goal drought by scoring the opening goal, while Mohamed Salah converted a penalty before halftime. Wolves responded with a goal in the second half, but Liverpool held on to secure the win.

The victory puts Liverpool in a strong position to challenge for the title, with crucial upcoming matches against Aston Villa, Manchester City, and Newcastle.

3. APC Responds to Tambuwal’s Claims on Defections, Calls Him a “Serial Defector”

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has fired back at former Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, for his criticism of politicians defecting to the party. Tambuwal had claimed that many politicians were switching to APC only for personal gain, referring to it as “stomach infrastructure.”

In response, APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, stated that Tambuwal himself has a history of switching parties for personal benefits. He outlined Tambuwal’s political journey from the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) to the Democratic People’s Party (DPP), back to ANPP, then PDP, APC, and back to PDP in 2018. Morka argued that Tambuwal is not in a position to criticize defections since he has done the same multiple times.

4. Tinubu Celebrates El-Rufai’s 65th Birthday Despite Political Tensions

President Bola Tinubu has sent birthday wishes to former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, despite recent disagreements between the two politicians.

El-Rufai has been openly critical of Tinubu’s administration, accusing it of tribal favoritism. However, Tinubu, through his spokesperson, praised El-Rufai for his contributions to democracy and public service.

5. Labour Party Pledges Support for Igbo Presidency in 2027

The Labour Party (LP) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting an Igbo candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

In a statement released by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, LP Chairman Julius Abure said the party stands by its decision to field Peter Obi in the 2023 election and remains dedicated to the cause of an Igbo presidency.

He assured that LP would conduct free and fair primaries and would not impose candidates, emphasizing the unity and resilience of the Igbo people in national politics.

6. Ohanaeze Ndigbo Criticizes Southeast Governors Over Nnamdi Kanu’s Continued Detention

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the leading Igbo sociocultural group, has condemned Southeast Governors for their inaction regarding the prolonged detention of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Deputy President General of Ohanaeze, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, accused the governors of failing to fulfill their promise to push for Kanu’s release. He alleged that their reluctance is due to political self-interest, as some governors fear backlash before the 2027 elections.

Ohanaeze also warned that their support for President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 may depend on Kanu’s release. They believe that resolving this issue could help improve security in the Southeast region.

7. Nigerian Police Neutralize Seven Terrorists, Recover 23 Firearms

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the killing of seven terrorists and the recovery of 23 firearms in recent operations across the country.

In Kebbi State, armed men invaded a village and kidnapped a 60-year-old man. Police operatives pursued them, engaged in a gun battle, and successfully rescued the victim while neutralizing four terrorists and arresting another suspect.

The Inspector-General of Police has commended officers for their efforts in combating crime and urged more intelligence-driven operations.

8. Protesters Set Police Station on Fire in Ondo Over Death of Detained Bo

A police station in Ifon, Ondo State, has been set on fire by angry protesters following the reported death of a boy in police custody due to alleged torture.

Eyewitnesses claim that the victim and his friend were arrested, but after some time in custody, one of them died while the other was left in critical condition. This led to widespread outrage, resulting in the destruction of both the police station and another building.

Ondo State Police Commissioner, Wilfred Afolabi, has traveled to the scene to restore calm and prevent further violence.

9. Osun Governor Accuses Former Governor Oyetola of Plotting Chaos

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has accused former Governor and Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, of plotting to destabilize the state.

Adeleke alleged that Oyetola is working with security agencies to reinstate local council chairmen from the APC, who were removed before he took office. He warned that this move could lead to unrest and urged law enforcement agencies to remain neutral.

10. Atiku and Obasanjo Hold Closed-Door Meeting, Sparks Speculations on 2027 Election

A recent secret meeting between former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo has fueled political speculation ahead of the 2027 elections.

The meeting, which took place in Abeokuta and lasted over two hours, was attended by key political figures. While both parties deny plotting against the APC, insiders suggest that discussions centered on forming a strong opposition coalition.

That’s all for today’s top headlines in Nigeria. Stay tuned for more updates on Bizwatch Nigeria. See you again tomorrow!