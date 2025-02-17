Nigeria Earns Recognition For Advancing Africa’s Digital Trade

At the 38th African Union (AU) Summit, former Nigerien President and AfCFTA Champion Mahamadou Issoufou presents his annual report, highlighting significant progress in the implementation of the Digital Trade Protocol. With eight completed annexes, this protocol stands as a pioneering framework for digital trade on the continent.

Issoufou commends President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Nigeria for their proactive steps in supporting the protocol. He acknowledges Nigeria’s efforts, including hosting a high-level roundtable in January 2025, where the AfCFTA Secretary-General and key stakeholders discuss trade in goods and services. The event features leading Nigerian fintech innovators such as CcHUB, Norebase, Helium Health, Renda, Vendease, and Bamboo, showcasing technology-driven solutions that enhance digital trade across Africa.

In December 2024, during a speech in Cape Town, South Africa, President Tinubu reaffirms Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with other African nations to drive digital trade growth and economic integration.

This recognition reinforces Nigeria’s leadership in shaping Africa’s digital economy, positioning the country as a key player in the AfCFTA’s vision for seamless and innovative trade across the continent.