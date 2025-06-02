Top Android Smartphones In Nigeria For Under ₦100,000 (2025 Edition)

In a country where smartphones are not just communication tools but lifelines to business, entertainment, and education, affordability plays a crucial role. With the current state of the Nigerian economy—marked by fluctuating exchange rates, inflation, and rising cost of living—finding a reliable smartphone under ₦100,000 can be a challenge.

Yet, 2025 has brought promising options to the Nigerian market for consumers looking for functional Android smartphones without burning a hole in their pockets.

Bizwatch Nigeria Brings to you the Top Android Smartphones in Nigeria for Under ₦100,000, analyzing their features, performance, and why they are worth your naira.

1. Tecno Pop 8 – Affordable Power with Smooth Performance

Price: ₦94,600

The Tecno Pop 8 proves that budget doesn’t mean basic. Featuring a 6.6-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, it delivers smoother scrolling and app transitions. Powered by the Unisoc T606 chipset, this device supports seamless multitasking, especially with its 3GB or 4GB RAM configurations.

Photography-wise, the dual rear camera handles day-to-day shots, while the 8MP front camera caters to selfie needs in decent lighting. The 5000mAh battery promises day-long usage and charges via USB Type-C—a rare find in budget phones. Running Android 13 Go Edition, it’s optimized for entry-level devices, ensuring a fluid user experience without bloated software.

Best for: Students, casual users, and light content consumers.

Highlight: Type-C charging and 90Hz refresh rate.

2. Infinix Smart 8 – Big Features in a Small Budget

Price: ₦94,700

The Infinix Smart 8 takes budget performance up a notch with its 6.6-inch 90Hz display, delivering a fluid viewing experience for gamers and binge-watchers alike. It runs on the Unisoc T606 processor, similar to the Pop 8, and comes in up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage—ideal for storing apps, music, and videos.

Its 13MP rear camera produces bright and vibrant photos, while the 8MP front camera ensures decent selfies. It also comes with a fingerprint sensor, something not commonly found in sub-₦100k devices.

Running on Android 13 with Infinix’s XOS interface, it adds a touch of premium software customization.

Best for: Users who want solid storage and gaming features.

Highlight: Fingerprint scanner and 128GB internal storage.

3. Itel A80 – Budget Phone with a Flagship Feel

Price: ₦89,900

The Itel A80 is a true disruptor in the budget segment. With a massive 6.7-inch display and an eye-catching 120Hz refresh rate, it gives users a smooth and immersive visual experience—especially rare in this price range.

Powered by the Unisoc T603 processor, the A80 may not be a beast, but it handles everyday tasks like browsing, chatting, and watching videos efficiently. The camera system is quite impressive, featuring a 50MP rear camera—unheard of in its class—and an 8MP front camera.

Running the latest Android 14, it’s future-proofed, and its 5000mAh battery ensures lasting performance. It also boasts up to 8GB RAM (including virtual RAM) and 128GB internal storage.

Best for: Heavy users and those who love binge-watching or gaming on a budget.

Highlight: 120Hz display and 50MP camera.

4. Xiaomi Redmi A3x – Sleek Design Meets Reliable Functionality

Price: ₦94,500

If you’re looking for premium looks at a budget, the Redmi A3x fits the bill. With a 6.71-inch display and a glass finish, it feels more expensive than it is. It’s equipped with a 90Hz refresh rate, delivering smooth navigation.

Under the hood is the Unisoc T603 chipset, paired with 64GB or 128GB internal storage, expandable via microSD up to 1TB—ideal for users with extensive media libraries. It runs Android 14 with MIUI, Xiaomi’s user-friendly skin, offering clean navigation and useful customizations.

Its 5000mAh battery ensures that users stay unplugged longer. Though not built for heavy gaming, it handles daily tasks with ease and reliability.

Best for: Users who want a stylish phone with decent specs.

Highlight: Expandable storage up to 1TB and premium build.

5. Itel A60s – Simplicity, Functionality, and Affordability

Price: ₦85,000

The Itel A60s is perfect for first-time smartphone buyers or those who want a backup device. It sports a 6.6-inch HD+ display and is powered by modest specs, but it does what it promises—reliable daily performance.

With 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, it can handle basic multitasking, messaging, and social media. The 8MP rear camera delivers acceptable shots for social sharing, while the 5000mAh battery ensures it lasts an entire day on a single charge.

Running on Android 12 Go Edition, it’s optimized for lighter apps and offers a clean, responsive experience without draining resources.

Best for: Budget-conscious users and new Android users.

Highlight: Long-lasting battery and dependable performance.

Buying Tips for Budget Smartphones in Nigeria (2025)

Before spending your ₦100,000 on a smartphone, consider the following:

Battery Life: A 5000mAh battery is now the standard in this range. All models listed meet this.

A 5000mAh battery is now the standard in this range. All models listed meet this. Operating System: Look for newer Android versions (Android 13 or 14) for better security and app compatibility.

Look for newer Android versions (Android 13 or 14) for better security and app compatibility. RAM/Storage: Go for 4GB RAM minimum; 64GB storage is ideal unless you plan to use external memory.

Go for 4GB RAM minimum; 64GB storage is ideal unless you plan to use external memory. Screen Quality: Refresh rate matters if you watch videos or game often—90Hz and 120Hz make a visible difference.

Refresh rate matters if you watch videos or game often—90Hz and 120Hz make a visible difference. Warranty and Support: Buy from reputable dealers to enjoy after-sales service and genuine products.

Final Thoughts

The Nigerian smartphone market in 2025 has matured to a point where budget no longer means compromise. The devices listed above prove that for under ₦100,000, you can get a smartphone that balances performance, design, battery life, and camera quality.

Whether you’re a student on a budget, an entrepreneur needing a second device, or someone simply looking to replace an old phone, these Android options offer solid value. As long as you buy from trusted retailers and verify warranty details, these phones will serve you well in everyday Nigerian life—whether you’re navigating Lagos traffic or managing your online hustle in Abuja.