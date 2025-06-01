Tinubu Flags Off Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Calls For National Protection Of Infrastructure

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has emphasized the critical need for Nigerians to safeguard national infrastructure, describing roads, bridges, and highways as collective assets that require national stewardship.

Speaking at the official inauguration of Phase 1, Section 1 of the much-anticipated Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, President Tinubu made a passionate appeal to citizens, developers, and local authorities to preserve the integrity of public works across the country.

The President also sounded a clear warning to developers and landowners, stressing that unauthorized constructions along federal infrastructure corridors will no longer be tolerated. He cautioned that those who violate the right-of-way regulations would be solely responsible for any consequences.

“Illegal developments on federal corridors will no longer attract government compensation. If you build illegally, you bear the consequences,” Tinubu said firmly during the flag-off ceremony of the 750-kilometre highway which cuts across Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River states.

Designed as a six-lane superhighway within a 60-meter-wide corridor, the project has already become a focal point in the administration’s infrastructure push. Tinubu noted that safeguarding such national investments is key to achieving long-term economic prosperity.

“I urge traditional rulers, community leaders, and all Nigerians to support this initiative. Respect for urban development laws is not just about following regulations—it is about saving lives and securing the future,” Tinubu remarked.

The president further asked residents along the coastal route to protect the highway from vandalism, illegal dumping, and unauthorized alterations. “These projects are not just brick and mortar—they’re lifelines for future generations,” he said. “Every citizen must ensure they remain functional, clean, and protected.”

President Tinubu also addressed early skepticism surrounding the project. He recalled that some critics initially deemed the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway as “unrealistic,” citing the destructive tendencies of the Atlantic Ocean along the Lekki-Epe-Victoria Island axis.

“People told us it couldn’t be done. They warned us the Atlantic would consume everything. But we chose courage, science, and engineering over fear,” Tinubu said.

The President explained how strategic coastal defenses and reinforced concrete pavement technologies have been employed to tame the ocean’s fury, thereby averting what could have been an ecological disaster.

“A tsunami-like scenario would have swept away Ikoyi and Victoria Island. Instead, we have turned a threat into a treasure,” he added.

Despite ongoing economic challenges, President Tinubu urged Nigerians to remain hopeful. “I understand the expectations are high, and the difficulties are real,” he said. “But we are eliminating corruption in exchange rates, tackling the fuel subsidy menace, and supporting local manufacturing. The light at the end of the tunnel is not a myth—it’s real, and it’s coming.”

In a bid to spread the development footprint nationwide, the President also virtually commissioned and launched multiple road projects across all six geo-political zones.

Projects Inaugurated by Region

South-South:

Rehabilitation of Calabar-Ugep-Katsina-Ala Road (Section II: Ugep-Katsina-Ala) in Benue/Cross River

Dualisation of East-West Road Section II (Sub Section I) Eleme Junction–Ahoada in Rivers

Rehabilitation of Alesi-Ugep (Iyamoyung-Ugep) in Cross River

Upgrade of East-West Road, Eleme Junction–Onne Port Junction in Rivers

South-East:

Rehabilitation of Enugu-Port Harcourt Road Section III, Enugu-Lokpanta

Construction of a new bridge at Akpoha in Ebonyi State

Reconstruction of the collapsed Enugu Bridge near the New Artisan Market

South-West:

Expansion of Lagos-Shagamu-Ibadan Expressway (Section II) in Oyo

Ikorodu-Shagamu Road rehabilitation in Lagos

Emergency repair of Eko Bridge (4.1km) from Alaka to Apongbon

Deep-Sea Port Access Road through Epe to Shagamu–Benin Expressway in Lagos and Ogun

North-Central:

Construction of Shendam Bridge in Plateau

Ilobu-Erinle Road across Kwara and Osun States

North-East:

Jimeta Bridge commissioning in Yola, Adamawa

North-West:

Reconstructed Yakasai-Badume-Damargu-Marken Zalli Roads in Kano

Kano-Kwanar Danja Hadeja Road (Section II: Kano-Tsalle) spanning Kano and Jigawa

New Road Projects Flagged Off:

Ibadan-Ife-Ilesha-Akure-Benin Road (Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Edo)

(Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Edo) Nembe-Brass Road construction

construction Enugu-Onitsha Dual Carriageway (107km)

(107km) Zaria-Hunkuyi-Kufur-Gidan Mutum Daya Road (Kaduna/Kano)

(Kaduna/Kano) Dualisation of Kano-Maiduguri Road (Kano-Wudil-Shuarin, 105km)

(Kano-Wudil-Shuarin, 105km) Kano Northern Bypass Road

Maiduguri Bypass Road

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, also present at the event, lauded the President’s foresight and called on state governors nearing the end of their terms to show patriotism in choosing competent successors.

“Governance is too critical to be left in the hands of those who are unprepared or merely loyal,” Akpabio stated. “Don’t hand over to anyone who doesn’t truly seek or understand the job.”

He described Tinubu as a leader endowed with both “sight and vision,” adding that the National Assembly’s support for the president remains firm and justified.

Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, echoed similar sentiments, praising the President for insisting on innovative technologies and involving Nigerian youths in technical skills training. Umahi underscored the durability of reinforced concrete pavements, estimating their lifespan at between 50 to 100 years.

He urged President Tinubu to compel Dangote and BUA cement companies to contribute two percent of their sales to the Ministry of Works, citing the boost in cement sales due to government projects. Umahi revealed that over ₦18 billion had been disbursed as compensation for Section One of the Lagos-Calabar project. The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka, National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the Chagoury brothers, as well as notable business leaders including Aliko Dangote, Abdulsamad Rabiu, and UBA Chairman Tony Elumelu.