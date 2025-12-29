Tinubu Travels To Europe Ahead Of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026

President Bola Tinubu has departed Lagos for Europe as part of his end-of-year schedule and in preparation for an official visit to Abu Dhabi, where he will participate in the 2026 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) Summit.

The development was confirmed in a statement issued on Sunday by the Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga. According to the statement, the President’s trip precedes his attendance at the high-level sustainability forum scheduled to hold in early January in the United Arab Emirates.

President Tinubu’s participation follows a formal invitation from the President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, underscoring the growing diplomatic and economic engagement between Nigeria and the Gulf nation.

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026 is a globally recognised platform that convenes policymakers, business leaders, investors, and civil society actors to discuss strategies for advancing sustainable development in an increasingly complex global environment.

The 2026 edition of the summit will be held under the theme, “The Nexus of Next: All Systems Go,” with discussions centred on translating sustainability ambitions into concrete action through innovation, finance, and human capital development.

Organisers say the event will highlight emerging pathways for sustainable economic growth, energy transition, climate resilience, and global cooperation. The forum is also expected to provide opportunities for participating countries to showcase investment prospects and strengthen international partnerships.

President Tinubu is expected to engage with global leaders and stakeholders on issues related to sustainable development, economic transformation, and international collaboration during the summit.

He is scheduled to return to Nigeria after the conclusion of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week engagements.