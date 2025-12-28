Quickteller’s Insomniaq Makes Strong Debut With 12-Hour Music, Culture Experience

Quickteller’s maiden edition of InsomniaQ was successfully hosted at the Grand Ballroom of the Lagos Continental Hotel on the 21st of December, delivering a vibrant, high-energy celebration of African music, culture, and creativity. The 12-hour non-stop experience attracted a diverse audience of music lovers, culture enthusiasts, and festive diaspora returnees, marking a strong debut for what is set to become a signature December event.

The festival featured a dynamic mix of live performances and DJ sets, spotlighting Africa’s rich musical diversity and creative depth. From soulful sounds to high-energy performances, InsomniaQ offered a thoughtfully curated journey that followed the natural rhythm of its audience’s circadian rhythm, sustaining energy, connection, and excitement throughout the night.

Beyond the performances, InsomniaQ stood out as a platform for shared cultural expression. The experience created space for celebration, discovery, and community, reinforcing Lagos’ position as the heartbeat of Africa’s December entertainment season and affirming the growing appetite for premium, culturally grounded experiences.

Commenting on the success of InsomniaQ, Cherry Eromosele, Executive Vice President, Group Marketing and Communications, Interswitch Group, described the event as an organic extension of Quickteller’s place in everyday moments of connection, culture, and celebration.

“InsomniaQ was created as a space to celebrate African creativity in its full expression, the music, the energy, and the people who make our culture so powerful. Seeing that vision come to life, with thousands of people connecting through sound, movement, and shared experience, has been truly rewarding. This debut edition reinforces our belief in creating platforms that bring people together and spotlights the richness of African talent in meaningful ways,” Eromosele said.

The success of InsomniaQ highlights a broader commitment within the Interswitch ecosystem to support experiences that go beyond transactions and into everyday life. By championing platforms that merge culture, innovation, and community, Interswitch continues to shape how people connect, celebrate, and experience Africa’s evolving creative economy.

With its strong debut, InsomniaQ has set the tone for future editions and firmly established itself as a new fixture in Africa’s December calendar, one that celebrates culture, drives connection, and creates unforgettable moments.