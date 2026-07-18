Tinubu hails FCT transformation, says Abuja improving under Wike

Key Points

President Bola Tinubu says the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is witnessing significant improvements under Minister Nyesom Wike.

Tinubu made the remarks during a thanksgiving dinner celebrating the inauguration of 31 projects across the FCT in 28 days.

Wike attributed the administration’s achievements to civil service reforms and improved access to project financing.

National Assembly leaders and other stakeholders commended the pace of infrastructure development in the nation’s capital.

The minister said the administration has commissioned 59 projects over the past three years.

Main Story

President Bola Tinubu has commended the pace of development in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), saying Abuja is witnessing significant transformation under the leadership of the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, five decades after the territory was created.

The President made the remarks at a special thanksgiving dinner held in Abuja to celebrate the successful inauguration of 31 projects executed across the FCT within 28 days.

Represented by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Tinubu praised Wike and his management team for their commitment to implementing infrastructure projects aimed at improving the nation’s capital.

He described the FCT as a symbol of national unity, adding that every completed road, bridge and public project strengthens connectivity, promotes economic opportunities and reinforces public confidence in government.

According to the President, effective leadership is demonstrated through visible results rather than promises, noting that completed projects reflect the administration’s commitment to delivering tangible development.

Speaking at the event, former Minister of the FCT and Special Adviser to the President on General Duties in the Office of the Vice President, Aliyu Modibbo, described Wike as one of the most impactful ministers to have overseen the territory.

Representing Vice President Kashim Shettima, Modibbo expressed confidence in the minister’s performance and said four years would not be sufficient to complete the transformation currently underway in the FCT.

In his remarks, Wike said he inherited a demoralised civil service when he assumed office in August 2023, adding that reforms introduced by his administration had improved workers’ morale and enhanced service delivery.

He explained that the establishment of the FCT Civil Service Commission, approved by President Tinubu, created new career progression opportunities for civil servants, including appointments to the positions of Permanent Secretary and Head of Service.

The minister also attributed the administration’s infrastructure drive to the removal of the FCT Administration from the Treasury Single Account (TSA), a move he said enabled the territory to access commercial bank financing for capital projects.

According to Wike, the administration inaugurated nine projects during Tinubu’s first year in office, 19 projects in the second year and 31 projects in the third year.

He added that about 70 per cent of the completed projects were inherited from previous administrations after being abandoned for years.

The minister commended contractors for delivering projects on schedule and pledged continued collaboration to improve infrastructure and public services across the territory.

Also speaking, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, represented by House Majority Leader Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, described Wike as the best-performing FCT minister so far, citing what he called unprecedented transformation across Abuja.

On behalf of contractors, Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Dr Peer Lubasch, commended the Federal Government’s commitment to infrastructure development and praised the FCT Administration for its sustained investment in the nation’s capital.

The Issues

The Federal Government has prioritised infrastructure development in the FCT as part of its broader agenda to improve public services, stimulate economic activity and modernise Nigeria’s capital city.

The completion of long-abandoned projects has become a key feature of the current administration’s infrastructure strategy, although questions remain about sustaining funding, maintenance and equitable development across satellite communities.

Stakeholders also view civil service reforms and improved financing mechanisms as critical to sustaining project delivery in the FCT.

What’s Being Said

President Tinubu, represented by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, said:

“Leadership is not measured by how loudly one announces plans, but how clearly the people can see the results of the plans.”

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike said:

“Comparatively, what Tinubu has done and will continue to do in the FCT is unprecedented.”

He added that approximately 70 per cent of the completed projects were inherited from previous administrations and had been abandoned before his tenure.

What’s Next

The FCT Administration is expected to continue executing infrastructure projects under the Renewed Hope Agenda while completing ongoing projects, including the Inner Southern Expressway (ISEX).

The administration also plans to sustain reforms within the FCT civil service and expand infrastructure development across Abuja and its satellite towns.

Bottom Line

The Federal Government says the pace of infrastructure development in Abuja demonstrates its commitment to transforming the nation’s capital through improved governance, institutional reforms and the completion of long-abandoned projects. The administration now faces the challenge of sustaining the momentum while extending development to underserved communities across the FCT.