Fuel imports surge 207% as domestic petrol supply drops in June — NMDPRA

Key Points

Nigeria’s petrol imports rose by 207 per cent in June 2026, according to the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

Domestic Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) supply declined by 22 per cent, even as total petrol supply increased by 6.8 per cent.

Domestic refinery crude receipts increased by 9.3 per cent, but this did not translate into higher local petrol supply.

LPG imports surged 1,400 per cent, while diesel and aviation fuel supply declined during the month.

The report highlights Nigeria’s continued reliance on imports to bridge domestic fuel supply gaps despite increased refining activity.

Main Story

Nigeria’s petrol imports surged by 207 per cent in June 2026 as domestic Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) supply declined sharply, underscoring the country’s continued dependence on imported fuel despite ongoing efforts to strengthen local refining.

The latest June 2026 Fact Sheet released by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) showed that average daily PMS imports increased from 5.9 million litres in May to 18.1 million litres in June, representing a 206.8 per cent month-on-month increase.

The increase marked a significant shift from the trend recorded earlier in the year when domestic refining accounted for the bulk of Nigeria’s petrol supply.

During the same period, domestic PMS receipts fell from 41.5 million litres per day in May to 32.5 million litres per day in June, representing a decline of 9 million litres, or 21.7 per cent.

Despite the drop in local supply, total petrol receipts increased from 47.4 million litres per day to 50.6 million litres per day, reflecting a 6.8 per cent rise driven largely by higher imports.

The NMDPRA said domestic daily receipts comprise volumes evacuated from refinery gantries and coastal facilities, while consumption figures are based on products trucked into the domestic market.

The June figures indicate that increased imports more than offset the decline in domestic production, ensuring adequate fuel availability across the country.

The report also revealed that crude oil deliveries to domestic refineries improved during the month. Average crude receipts increased from 0.578 million barrels per day in May to 0.632 million barrels per day in June, representing a 9.3 per cent increase.

However, the higher crude supply did not translate into increased domestic petrol output, suggesting that refinery operations, product yields, maintenance schedules and evacuation logistics may have influenced production volumes.

Meanwhile, average daily petrol consumption increased marginally from 46.3 million litres to 47.4 million litres, a rise of 2.4 per cent, far below the pace of import growth.

The increase in overall supply contributed to an improvement in national petrol stock levels, with PMS stock sufficiency rising from 16.2 days in May to 19.7 days in June.

The report also highlighted significant changes across other petroleum products.

Imports of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), commonly known as cooking gas, rose sharply from 0.1 kilotonnes per day in May to 1.5 kilotonnes per day in June, representing a 1,400 per cent increase.

Although total LPG receipts increased by 24.4 per cent, domestic LPG supply declined by 10 per cent, while consumption dropped by 8.9 per cent, allowing inventories to improve.

For Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), also known as diesel, total daily receipts declined by 13.8 per cent to 16.2 million litres, with no diesel imports recorded during the review period. Diesel consumption remained unchanged at 16 million litres per day, while stock sufficiency improved from 31 days to 37.1 days.

Similarly, the supply of Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK) declined by 30.6 per cent, while domestic gas supply recorded a modest 2.65 per cent increase to 5.116 billion standard cubic feet per day.

The report further showed that Nigeria’s downstream petroleum market continues to evolve as domestic refineries increasingly supply the market while imports remain essential to balancing supply whenever local production declines.

The Issues

The June data highlights the continuing challenge of achieving energy security despite increased domestic refining capacity.

Although crude oil deliveries to local refineries improved during the month, the decline in domestic petrol supply suggests that higher crude allocation alone is insufficient to guarantee increased fuel output without corresponding improvements in refinery efficiency, logistics and operations.

The figures also underscore Nigeria’s ongoing transition from a fully import-dependent fuel market to a mixed supply model in which domestic refineries provide the bulk of demand while imports serve as a stabilising mechanism during supply shortfalls.

What’s Being Said

According to the NMDPRA June 2026 Fact Sheet:

“Total PMS receipts rose by seven per cent from 47.4 million litres per day in May to 50.6 million litres in June, driven by a 207 per cent surge in imports to 18.1 million litres, even as domestic supply fell by 22 per cent to 32.5 million litres per day.”

The authority added:

“Domestic daily receipts include DPRP gantry and all coastal evacuation receipts. Consumption data is based on volumes trucked out from all facilities into the domestic market.”

What’s Next

The June figures are expected to shape ongoing discussions around Nigeria’s downstream petroleum reforms and the role of domestic refineries in reducing dependence on imported fuel.

Industry stakeholders will continue to monitor refinery performance, crude oil allocation, product evacuation and import volumes to determine whether domestic refining capacity can consistently meet national fuel demand in the coming months.

Bottom Line

The latest NMDPRA data presents a mixed outlook for Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector. While overall fuel availability and stock levels improved in June, the sharp increase in petrol imports alongside declining domestic supply underscores the country’s continued reliance on imported products to complement local refining. Sustained improvements in refinery efficiency and operations will be critical to reducing import dependence and strengthening Nigeria’s long-term energy security.