In search of a Dangote: the missing link in Nigeria’s lithium industrialisation agenda

Global demand for lithium is set to more than triple by the early 2030s, and Nigeria is moving fast to claim a share of it — $3 billion in investment in three years, new reserves in Kaduna, a $250 million processing plant. The reserves, the policy and even the financing appetite are in place. What built cement, the refinery and, more unevenly, sugar was Nigerian capital willing to take the risk. Lithium does not have that yet.

BizWatch INTELLIGENCE DESK

The Investment Case

Nigeria’s mining ministry has spent the past 18 months turning a geological curiosity into an investment thesis. What began as scattered reports of lithium-bearing pegmatite in Nasarawa, Kwara and Kogi has hardened into a national bet, backed by policy: that Nigeria can move beyond digging up rock and shipping it abroad, and instead capture a slice of the value chain feeding the world’s electric-vehicle and battery-storage boom. Solid Minerals Minister Dele Alake puts the investment secured so far at $3 billion across lithium, gold and other strategic minerals over three years, a figure officials describe as unprecedented given the long gestation periods typical of mining projects globally.

The evidence of momentum is visible on the ground. A $250 million lithium processing facility built by Chinese firms Jiuling and Canmax, operating under Diamond New Energy, opened in Nasarawa State in July, with capacity to process three million metric tonnes of ore a year. A separate $600 million plant in the same state is awaiting commissioning, alongside a $200 million facility near Abuja. In June, government geologists announced a further discovery: a ‘world-class’ polymetallic province in Kaduna State containing lithium alongside platinum-group metals, gold, nickel, copper and rare earths, plus a standalone reserve of 3.3 million metric tonnes near Abuja identified by indigenous operator Steron Mining, part of a wider resource estimated at close to 95 million tonnes.

The Demand Side: Why Investors Are Paying Attention

The investment case rests on a global demand curve that is difficult to ignore. Market researchers put the global lithium market at roughly $52 billion in 2026, projected to climb to somewhere between $96 billion and $194 billion by the early-to-mid 2030s, depending on the model, at annual growth rates of 15 to 18 percent. McKinsey’s broader estimate of the full lithium-ion battery value chain — mining through recycling, puts potential revenues above $400 billion by 2030, with as many as 18 million jobs tied to the sector globally. Batteries already account for the large majority of lithium consumption, and electric-vehicle demand alone is expected to keep pulling global lithium consumption higher through the decade.

The supply side is where Nigeria’s opening lies. Global lithium production remains tightly concentrated: Australia, Chile and China together supplied roughly 85 percent of mined lithium in 2024, with Argentina adding another meaningful share. That concentration is a structural vulnerability for battery manufacturers and governments trying to de-risk supply chains, and industry analysts flag the possibility of supply deficits emerging after 2029 if new mining and processing capacity outside the traditional producers is not brought online in time. A credible new entrant with high-grade deposits like Nigerian spodumene has in some cases been reported to grade above the global commercial average and has a genuine window to matter, provided the capital and infrastructure arrive on a comparable timeline.

The Policy Architecture

The government’s response to that opening has been deliberate. Minister Alake has pursued what he describes as a shift from a consumption-driven economy to a production-based one, built on three levers: tighter licensing, an outright discouragement of raw-ore exports, and incentives for processing to happen on Nigerian soil. Chinese investors alone are estimated to have put around $1.3 billion into Nigerian lithium processing capacity between 2023 and 2025.

The clearest enforcement mechanism is a scheduled ban on exports of raw lithium concentrate, due to take effect in January 2027. Miners have already asked for more time to get processing facilities built before the deadline bites — a sign the policy is being taken seriously enough to generate pushback, and a reminder that the investment timeline is tight relative to the capital and engineering required to stand up ore-processing plants at scale. Alake has also moved against speculative licence-holding, revoking more than 3,000 dormant or defaulting mineral titles to push idle capital-in-waiting toward actual production.

The Economic Impact Case

The headline projections for Nigeria specifically are substantial, projections rather than results. Industry estimates put the country’s addressable lithium reserves at more than $34 billion in value, with the potential to supply close to a tenth of global battery-grade demand and to generate at least $1.2 billion in annual mineral exports, alongside more than 90,000 jobs, if the sector matures as forecast. Some recent domestic coverage, citing sources close to the ministry, has put the figure as high as $92 billion across the full resource base, though such estimates vary widely depending on which deposits and grades are counted. For a government trying to diversify federal revenue away from oil, and for a naira under structural pressure, a new, scalable export earner sitting outside the petroleum complex is strategically attractive on its own terms — provided the revenue materialises as royalties rather than remaining, as some analysts warn, concentrated in one-off licensing fees.

A separate concern for the investment case is how much of the sector’s reported progress so far reflects productive mining activity rather than administrative fees. An industry analysis published in June found that the bulk of the N68 billion the solid minerals sector generated in 2025 appeared to come from licensing charges rather than royalties tied to minerals actually extracted, processed and sold — raising questions about whether high fees are pricing out legitimate investors and pushing production into informal channels that generate no traceable royalty at all. The transfer of royalty collection from the ministry to the Nigeria Revenue Service in January 2026 is a structural improvement, separating the regulator from the revenue collector in line with international practice, but analysts caution the reform only matters if it comes with the operator-level, mineral-level disclosure systems needed to make compliance genuinely auditable.

There is also a geopolitical dimension to the investment case. As global lithium supply concentrates around a handful of countries, a credible Nigerian supply source gives the government a stronger hand in trade and technology negotiations, and ties Nigeria more deeply into the supply chains of manufacturers racing to diversify sourcing away from single-country dependency — a strategic asset that compounds in value as demand accelerates through the decade.

Is This the Next Cement, Refinery or Sugar Story?

2002, the government adopted a Backward Integration Policy that restricted cement import licences to companies building local factories, backed by tariffs and duty waivers on production equipment. Domestic cement output rose from under two million tonnes a year in 2002 to over 45 million tonnes by 2018, turning Nigeria from one of the world’s largest cement importers into a net exporter to West Africa. Dangote Cement a wholly Nigerian-owned conglomerate, led the building of that capacity— mining its own limestone, building the kilns, and taking on the debt.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery makes the same point on an even larger scale, and it is instructive for a different reason: it shows the model evolving rather than staying static. The roughly $19 billion, 650,000-barrel-a-day Lekki refinery — now Africa’s largest and the world’s largest single-train facility, was built primarily on Dangote’s own balance sheet, shareholder equity, bank loans and debt capital market issuances, with no comparable precedent for a privately financed project of that size anywhere on the continent.

What has changed since is the financing structure for its expansion: in July 2026, the refinery raised $2.5 billion in a private equity placement, described as Africa’s largest publicly disclosed primary equity placement with the Africa Finance Corporation and an Afreximbank-facilitated vehicle, India Infra Buildco, among the anchor investors, ahead of a planned public listing. That progression, from one man’s balance sheet to a syndicate of African development-finance institutions and, soon, public shareholders, is roughly the financing trajectory any Nigerian-led lithium champion would need to follow, and it demonstrates the institutional capital — AFC, Afreximbank — is already active and willing to back Nigerian-founded, Nigerian-controlled industrial projects at multi-billion-dollar scale.

Sugar is the third leg of the comparison, and it complicates the story usefully rather than simply reinforcing it. Nigeria’s National Sugar Master Plan dates to 2012, and Dangote Sugar Refinery has been the dominant private vehicle executing it, committing more than $700 million to backward integration across cane estates in Numan, Tunga and Lau/Tau, and raising a further N485.88 billion (roughly $340 million) in a 2026 rights issue to keep funding the buildout. Yet more than a decade in, Nigeria still imports the bulk of the sugar it consumes — annual consumption is estimated at around 1.8 million metric tonnes against domestic output well short of that — and the federal government has publicly acknowledged that implementation has been slower than anticipated, pointing to a shortage of affordable long-term ‘patient capital’ as a core constraint even for a project with Dangote’s balance sheet behind it.

The lesson for lithium is not that a Dangote-scale investor guarantees the cement outcome — it is that even committed Nigerian capital, at real scale, can still take well over a decade to reach self-sufficiency in a sector with agricultural gestation periods, land-acquisition friction and financing that has to be patient rather than short-term. Mining and mineral processing carry a different risk profile again: heavier upfront capital intensity than sugarcane cultivation, but shorter payback horizons than a multi-year agricultural cycle once a plant is operational. Which precedent lithium ends up resembling — cement’s decade-and-a-half sprint to self-sufficiency, the refinery’s single-project mega-financing, or sugar’s slower, still-unfinished grind — will depend less on whether a Nigerian investor shows up at all, and more on how much patient capital that investor, or a syndicate behind them, is willing to commit before returns materialise.

That is where the lithium story currently diverges from all three, and it is the more uncomfortable half of the comparison. Reporting from inside the Ministry of Solid Minerals indicates that Chinese-led firms including Avatar, Ganfeng, and the Jiuling-Canmax partnership behind the Nasarawa plant, have taken the dominant position across the North Central region that holds most of Nigeria’s proven reserves, and that no Nigerian investor is currently a significant player in lithium beyond artisanal, small-scale mining. Industry watchers attribute this less to disinterest than to the capital intensity, technical risk and long gestation periods that mining projects demand, combined with limited local awareness of how to structure entry.

That distinction matters because the mechanism that made cement, the refinery and, more slowly, sugar work was not just protectionist trade policy or available financing — it was that Nigerian capital was the vehicle executing it, which meant the profits, the balance-sheet growth, and the equity value created stayed onshore and compounded into other sectors, from Dangote’s own expansion into salt, fertiliser and now petrochemicals to BUA’s diversification into food and real estate. If lithium processing and, eventually, battery manufacturing scale up primarily on Chinese balance sheets, Nigeria may still get jobs, royalties and export volumes, but it will not get the same domestic wealth-compounding effect that Dangote has achieved on the Nigerian Exchange. Replicating any of these outcomes, not just the underlying policy, requires a Nigerian industrialist or conglomerate willing to take the same scale of balance-sheet risk that Aliko Dangote took repeatedly across cement, sugar and refining — and none has yet emerged in lithium.

Does Nigerian Finance Have the Depth?

The financing picture has genuinely improved, which is worth stating plainly. The Central Bank’s two-year bank recapitalisation exercise concluded in March 2026, with the industry raising ₦4.65 trillion (about $3.38 billion) in fresh capital and 32 of 33 banks meeting the new minimum thresholds. The top five banks now carry a combined equity base of roughly ₦19 trillion, and higher single-obligor limits mean the industry is, in principle, able to syndicate a loan in the range of ₦3.5 trillion — over $2 billion — for a single large project, according to banking-sector analysts. That is a materially stronger starting point than Nigerian banks had when Dangote began building Obajana and Ibese, when much of that capital came from a mix of domestic bank debt, Eurobond issuance and development-finance institutions such as the IFC rather than the domestic banking system alone.

The honest caveat is that this new capacity is still modest against what a fully integrated lithium industry would cost. The three Nasarawa-area processing plants announced so far total roughly $1.05 billion combined — meaningful, but well short of the multi-billion-dollar price tag typically attached to a single battery-cell gigafactory internationally, before Nigeria even considers the precursor-chemical and cathode plants that would sit between ore processing and finished cells. Naira-denominated bank lending also does not solve the foreign-exchange problem: processing and cell-manufacturing equipment is imported and dollar-priced, so even a well-capitalised domestic banking sector would likely need to work alongside foreign currency lines, Eurobond markets, or institutions such as Afreximbank, the Africa Finance Corporation and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority — the same layered financing structure that built the cement industry, rather than Nigerian banks financing it alone.

One relatively new name belongs in that list. Nigeria became the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development’s (EBRD) 77th shareholder in February 2025, was granted recipient-country status in July 2025, and the EBRD opened a Lagos office in July 2026 to begin actual project origination. The institution is a genuinely useful fit for the lithium value chain specifically: its mandate is private-sector project finance rather than sovereign lending, it operates a Green Economy Transition Strategy for 2026-30 that explicitly targets renewable energy and resource efficiency, and it has already flagged sub-Saharan critical minerals value chains — local processing infrastructure for battery and clean-energy inputs, by name — as a priority under an expanded €70 million EU-backed green investment guarantee facility announced in July 2026.

A parallel memorandum with Sustainable Energy for All, signed in June 2026, points EBRD financing toward decentralised renewable energy and mini-grids in Nigeria specifically, which is the demand-side complement to any lithium-battery capacity built onshore. The bank is new enough to Nigeria that it has not yet written a lithium-sector cheque, but its stated risk appetite for exactly this kind of project — private, green, processing-stage, in a market still considered too high-risk for conventional lenders — makes it a natural co-financier to watch alongside Afreximbank and the AFC, rather than a substitute for domestic capital.

In short: Nigerian financial institutions are better positioned than at any point in the last two decades to back a large domestic industrial project, but ‘ready’ is relative. They can plausibly anchor or co-finance a processing-scale expansion; they are not, on current capital levels, positioned to single-handedly bankroll a Dangote-scale leap into cell manufacturing without international capital alongside them.

What To Watch

Three things will determine whether Nigeria’s lithium story becomes an industrial policy success or another commodity cycle that enriches exporters without transforming the domestic economy. First, whether the January 2027 concentrate-export ban holds, and whether processing capacity is genuinely ready by then, or whether it is quietly extended under industry pressure. Second, whether a Nigerian conglomerate or investor group — the equivalent of a Dangote — steps into lithium processing and manufacturing with the kind of balance-sheet commitment that built the cement industry, rather than leaving the value chain to foreign capital alone. Third, whether royalty and revenue reporting becomes transparent enough for BizWatch and other independent analysts to verify that mining-sector growth is being driven by production rather than by licence fees. A fourth, newer signal worth tracking alongside those three: whether the EBRD’s freshly opened Lagos office translates its green-financing mandate into an actual lithium or battery-materials transaction, which would mark the first concessional-plus-private capital entering the sector outside the existing Chinese-dominated financing base.

On the cement, refinery and sugar precedents, the timeline is instructive rather than comforting: cement took roughly a decade and a half from policy introduction in 2002 to full self-sufficiency by the late 2010s; the refinery took over a decade from conception to first production in 2024; sugar, despite a committed Nigerian investor and over $700 million spent, is still short of self-sufficiency after 14 years. In all three, dominant Nigerian capital drove execution from year one — the variable was how long that capital took to pay off, not whether it showed up. Lithium’s policy scaffolding — the export restriction, the licensing reform, the local-content pressure — is arguably further along at this stage than any of those three was in its first 18 months. What is missing is the equivalent of Dangote: a domestic capital allocator prepared to build the next stage of the chain rather than watch it built by others.

For now, the accurate framing is not that lithium has been discovered and manufacturing will follow. It is that Nigeria has used a discovery to force a policy choice — process locally or lose the right to export — and is still in the early, contested stages of finding out whether that choice can be enforced, financed by Nigerian as well as foreign capital, and turned into an industrial base rather than a marginally more valuable version of the same raw-export economy it is trying to leave behind.