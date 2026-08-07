Dangote refinery becomes Europe’s largest jet fuel supplier for second month

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | August 7, 2026 | 8:45 AM

Key Points

Dangote Refinery supplied more than 400,000 tonnes of jet fuel to Europe in July

The refinery accounted for about 20% of Europe’s total jet fuel imports during the month

Nigeria’s flagship refinery has now surpassed the United States as Europe’s largest jet fuel supplier for two consecutive months

Main Story

Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals has retained its position as Europe’s largest supplier of imported jet fuel for the second consecutive month, exporting more than 400,000 tonnes of aviation fuel to the continent in July, according to commodities intelligence firm Kpler.

The 700,000-barrels-per-day refinery accounted for roughly one-fifth of Europe’s total jet fuel imports of 2.06 million tonnes during the month, extending a lead first established in June when it exported a record 466,000 tonnes and overtook the United States as the region’s biggest external supplier.

The sustained export performance highlights the refinery’s growing role in international refined petroleum markets and demonstrates its ability to consistently meet Europe’s stringent aviation fuel quality standards.

Dangote’s export momentum has been supported by rising production levels. Jet fuel loadings from the refinery’s Lekki export terminal reached a record 550,000 tonnes in June, while crude oil deliveries increased to an all-time high of 660,000 barrels per day, providing sufficient feedstock to sustain higher exports.

The development also comes as European buyers continue to diversify supply sources amid changing global energy trade patterns and periodic disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz.

“Beyond aviation fuel, the refinery has continued to expand exports of diesel, gasoline and other refined petroleum products to destinations across Europe, Africa and other international markets, further strengthening Nigeria’s position as a net exporter of high-value petroleum products,” said David Bird, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals.

What’s Being Said

Industry analysts say Dangote Refinery is reshaping traditional Atlantic Basin fuel trade flows by offering European buyers a competitive alternative to established suppliers from the United States, the Middle East and Asia.

The refinery’s strategic Atlantic location, combined with its large processing capacity and modern infrastructure, has strengthened its competitiveness in the international aviation fuel market.

What’s Next

Dangote Refinery is expected to sustain exports as crude supply to the facility continues to rise.

European import patterns will be closely watched to determine whether the refinery maintains its leadership position in the coming months.

The refinery is also expected to expand exports of diesel, petrol and other refined products into additional international markets.

The Bottom Line: Dangote Refinery’s continued dominance of Europe’s jet fuel import market signals Nigeria’s emergence as a significant exporter of high-value refined petroleum products. The milestone strengthens the country’s position in global energy trade while reducing dependence on crude oil exports alone.