Nigeria launches global investors’ expo to attract foreign capital

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | August 7, 2026

Key Points

Nigeria will host the inaugural Nigeria NOW! Global Investors Expo on November 19

The event aims to connect credible investment projects with local and international investors

Solid Minerals Minister Dele Alake says the expo supports efforts to diversify Nigeria’s economy

Main Story

Nigeria has launched the inaugural Nigeria NOW! Global Investors Expo, an investment summit designed to showcase bankable projects and strengthen partnerships between government, investors and the private sector across key sectors of the economy.

The expo, scheduled for November 19, is being organised by EnergyNet Ltd. with support from the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development. Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, will serve as the event’s patron.

Speaking at the official inauguration in Abuja, Alake, represented by the Director-General of the Mining Cadastre Office, Obadiah Nkom, said the initiative aligns with the Federal Government’s strategy to diversify Nigeria’s productive base and attract long-term investment into priority sectors.

He said the solid minerals industry requires patient capital, technical expertise and strategic partnerships capable of supporting sustainable development while creating employment and promoting technology transfer.

The minister added that state governments would play a central role by presenting investment-ready projects and infrastructure opportunities to domestic and international investors during the event.

“The ministry will continue to interface with EnergyNet Limited and relevant institutions throughout the preparatory period to ensure that the event is properly coordinated and capable of delivering tangible outcomes beyond speeches and ceremonial participation,” Alake said.

What’s Being Said

EnergyNet Portfolio Manager and Head of Corporate Development, Abdoulaye Sylla, said the initiative is intended to bridge Nigeria’s foreign direct investment gap by bringing together international investors, development finance institutions, technology providers and project developers.

Youth Energy Summit Ambassador, Damilola Balogun, said the accompanying Youth Energy Summit will equip young Nigerians with skills and opportunities needed to participate in Nigeria’s energy transition and broader economic development.

What’s Next

The Nigeria NOW! Global Investors Expo will take place on November 19.

State governments are expected to present investment-ready projects across multiple sectors.

The event will include a Youth Energy Summit focused on skills development and youth participation in Nigeria’s energy transition.

The Bottom Line: The success of the Nigeria NOW! Global Investors Expo will ultimately depend on whether it converts investor interest into bankable projects and actual capital inflows. For Nigeria, attracting long-term investment remains critical to diversifying the economy beyond oil and accelerating infrastructure development.