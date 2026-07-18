Dangote refinery secures $2.5bn ahead of planned public listing

Key Points

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reportedly completed a $2.5 billion private share placement ahead of a planned initial public offering (IPO).

The transaction values the refinery at approximately $40 billion, with investor demand reportedly reaching $4 billion.

The company is expected to launch an IPO that could raise an additional $1.5 billion to $2 billion, potentially as early as August.

Proceeds from the fundraising will support plans to double the refinery’s processing capacity to 1.4 million barrels per day by 2028.

The IPO is expected to become one of the largest capital market transactions in Africa.

Main Story

Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE has reportedly raised $2.5 billion through a private share placement as it prepares for what could become Africa’s largest initial public offering (IPO).

According to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the transaction, the company sold a stake of up to six per cent, valuing the Lagos-based refinery at approximately $40 billion.

The report said the fundraising exercise attracted strong investor interest, generating about $4 billion in demand, significantly exceeding the amount of shares offered. Sources familiar with the deal disclosed that the private placement was completed in multiple phases.

According to the report, the company initially raised about $2 billion before securing an additional $500 million, with regional institutional investors accounting for a significant portion of the second phase.

Although officials of Dangote Industries declined to comment on the transaction, the fundraising is regarded as a major milestone ahead of the refinery’s planned public listing.

The latest equity raise follows the company’s recent $750 million debt offering, bringing fresh capital into the business as it continues expanding operations at its refinery in Lekki, Lagos.

The refinery currently processes approximately 700,000 barrels of crude oil per day, making it the largest single-train refinery in Africa.

Sources familiar with the plans said the proposed IPO could raise between $1.5 billion and $2 billion, with the listing expected as early as August, subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals.

According to the sources, the company is deliberately prioritising African participation in both the private placement and the proposed IPO to encourage broader regional ownership of one of the continent’s largest industrial assets.

The offering is also expected to be marketed extensively to Nigerian, African and international retail investors to encourage wider public participation.

Funds raised through the latest transaction are expected to finance the refinery’s next phase of expansion, with plans to increase refining capacity from 700,000 barrels per day to 1.4 million barrels per day by 2028.

Commissioned in 2023, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery was established to reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imported petroleum products despite the country’s status as Africa’s largest crude oil producer.

Since commencing commercial operations, the refinery has supplied petrol, diesel, aviation fuel and other refined products to the domestic market while expanding exports across West Africa and other international markets.

The Issues

The planned fundraising and public listing come as Nigeria seeks to deepen its capital markets and strengthen domestic industrial capacity through large-scale private investment.

The refinery has become a strategic asset in Nigeria’s energy sector, helping reduce dependence on imported fuel, lower foreign exchange demand and improve regional fuel supply.

A successful IPO would also expand investment opportunities for retail and institutional investors while reinforcing confidence in Africa’s industrial and capital markets.

What’s Being Said

According to people familiar with the transaction, the private placement attracted approximately $4 billion in investor demand despite offering a smaller equity stake.

One of the sources said:

“The IPO could raise a further $1.5 billion to $2 billion with a listing expected as early as August.”

The sources also noted that the company is prioritising African participation in both the private placement and the forthcoming public offering as part of a broader strategy to encourage regional ownership of Africa’s industrial development.

What’s Next

Following the completion of the private share placement, Dangote Petroleum Refinery is expected to proceed with its planned IPO, subject to regulatory approvals and prevailing market conditions.

The company is also expected to deploy the newly raised capital toward expanding refining capacity to 1.4 million barrels per day by 2028 while broadening ownership through the anticipated public offering.

Bottom Line

Dangote Petroleum Refinery’s reported $2.5 billion private fundraising represents a significant milestone ahead of its planned public listing. If completed, the IPO would rank among the largest ever undertaken in Africa while providing fresh capital to support expansion and deepen investor participation in one of the continent’s most strategic industrial projects.