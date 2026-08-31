Nigerian businesses to pay For WhatsApp service messages from October

Key points

Meta will introduce per-message charges for service messages sent through the WhatsApp Business Platform from October 1, 2026.

sent through the WhatsApp Business Platform from October 1, 2026. Qualifying utility messages sent within an open 24-hour customer service window will also become chargeable.

will also become chargeable. Ordinary WhatsApp users and most businesses using the standard WhatsApp Business app will not be affected.

Nigerian businesses could pay about $0.0101 (approximately ₦14) per chargeable service or utility message, based on an exchange rate of ₦1,340/$.

per chargeable service or utility message, based on an exchange rate of ₦1,340/$. Marketing messages are significantly more expensive at about $0.062 (approximately ₦84) per message.

per message. Businesses and Solution Providers must have a valid payment method registered by September 30 to avoid disruption.

to avoid disruption. High-volume users such as banks, fintechs, e-commerce platforms and telecommunications companies could face significantly higher operating costs.

Main Story

Nigerian businesses that rely heavily on WhatsApp to communicate with customers are set to face additional messaging costs from October 1, 2026, as Meta introduces per-message charges for service communications sent through the WhatsApp Business Platform.

The new pricing structure applies specifically to businesses using the official WhatsApp Business Platform, formerly known as the WhatsApp Business API, rather than ordinary users or most small businesses operating through the standard WhatsApp Business mobile application.

Under the new arrangement, Meta will begin charging businesses for service messages sent during the 24-hour customer service window opened when a customer initiates a conversation.

Meta said in its developer documentation that service messages, which have not attracted charges since November 2024, will become chargeable from October 1.

The company will also begin charging for qualifying utility messages sent in response to customers within an open 24-hour customer service window. Such messages include payment confirmations, order updates, delivery notifications and other communications linked to an existing transaction or customer interaction.

The development could have significant implications for Nigerian companies that have increasingly adopted WhatsApp as a customer service and transactional communication channel.

Banks, fintech companies, telecommunications operators, e-commerce platforms, logistics companies and large retailers are among businesses that could be affected because of the high volume of customer conversations they manage through the platform.

For Nigerian businesses, the estimated Meta fee for a chargeable service or utility message is about $0.0101, equivalent to approximately ₦14 per message at an exchange rate of ₦1,340 to the dollar.

Marketing messages attract a substantially higher rate of about $0.062, translating to roughly ₦84 per message at the same exchange rate.

While the individual charges may appear relatively small, the cumulative financial impact could become substantial for businesses sending hundreds of thousands or millions of messages monthly.

For example, a fintech sending 500,000 chargeable messages could incur approximately $5,050, or about ₦6.8 million, in Meta messaging fees alone, excluding any additional charges imposed by third-party Business Solution Providers.

Meta has also directed businesses and Solution Providers using the WhatsApp Business Platform to ensure that they have a valid payment method registered before the new pricing takes effect.

Businesses without a payment method on file by September 30 could have their chargeable service messages blocked from October 1.

The new pricing represents another step in Meta’s broader shift towards charging businesses according to the volume and category of messages they send through WhatsApp.

The Issues

The immediate concern for Nigerian businesses is the potential increase in customer communication costs, particularly for companies whose operations depend heavily on WhatsApp.

For banks and fintechs, where transaction notifications and customer support messages can run into hundreds of thousands or millions monthly, even a relatively modest per-message charge could translate into substantial recurring expenditure.

Businesses may also face additional costs from Business Solution Providers, meaning the final cost of using WhatsApp could exceed Meta’s published messaging fee.

Another concern is the possibility of businesses passing the increased cost on to consumers through higher service charges or adjustments to pricing.

The development could also encourage businesses to reassess their dependence on a single messaging platform and consider alternative channels for customer service and transactional communication.

What’s Being Said

Meta said service messages would become chargeable from October 1, 2026, as part of its revised WhatsApp Business Platform pricing structure.

The company also warned that businesses and Solution Providers without a payment method registered by September 30 could have their service messages blocked once the new charges take effect.

What’s Next

Businesses using the WhatsApp Business Platform will need to review their messaging volumes, identify the categories of messages they send and assess the financial implications of the new pricing structure.

They will also need to ensure that valid payment arrangements are in place before the September 30 deadline to prevent disruption.

For high-volume businesses, the development could trigger a broader review of customer communication strategies, including greater use of websites, mobile applications, email, SMS and other customer-service channels.

Bottom Line

Meta’s new WhatsApp Business Platform charges will not affect ordinary WhatsApp users, but they could create a significant new operating expense for Nigerian businesses that rely on high-volume customer communication. From October 1, companies will have to balance the convenience and reach of WhatsApp against the rising cost of using the platform for service, utility and marketing communications.