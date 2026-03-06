Tinubu approves additional 50,000 NYSC slots for 2026 mobilisation

KEY POINTS

President Bola Tinubu approves mobilisation of an additional 50,000 graduates for the 2026 NYSC scheme.

The total number of corps members expected for mobilisation in 2026 rises to approximately 418,000.

Government urges corps members to prioritise safety and avoid night travel.

MAIN STORY

President Bola Tinubu has approved the mobilisation of an additional 50,000 eligible Nigerian graduates for the 2026 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme in a move aimed at addressing the backlog of prospective corps members awaiting national service.

The Director-General of the NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Olakunle Nafiu, disclosed this on Friday in Abuja during the commissioning of a remodelled clinic at the NYSC headquarters to mark his one year in office.

Nafiu said the presidential approval, captured in the 2026 national budget, was in response to concerns over prolonged waiting periods faced by graduates seeking mobilisation.

“Government listens and acts when people raise issues affecting them. In response to the agitation over long waits for mobilisation, Mr President approved an additional 50,000 corps members for mobilisation in the 2026 budget,” he said.

According to him, the development will increase the number of corps members expected to be mobilised in 2026 to about 418,000.

He explained that the NYSC scheme has grown significantly since its establishment in 1973, noting that the number of tertiary institutions producing graduates has increased dramatically over the decades.

THE ISSUES

The NYSC boss noted that not all graduates are eligible for mobilisation every year, explaining that some receive exemptions due to age or other criteria, while professionals such as medical doctors and lawyers undergo additional training before participating in the scheme.

He also attributed delays in mobilisation to some institutions failing to upload Senate-approved graduate lists on the NYSC portal promptly.

Nafiu added that the scheme operates an automated system that regulates mobilisation and deployment processes.

“So when you don’t go to camp, the system we operate is automated. It will not mobilise you again until that pool is depleted,” he explained.

Another challenge, he said, is the refusal of some graduates to participate after being posted to certain states.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, commended Nafiu for what he described as impactful leadership within his first year as NYSC Director-General.

Olawande said the remodelled clinic at the NYSC headquarters demonstrated the leadership’s commitment to improving staff welfare and health services.

“You can see today that one of those priorities has been the welfare of the staff and those working in this headquarters. It has been paramount to him to have a truly functional clinic,” he said.

The minister also addressed security concerns affecting corps members and urged them to avoid travelling at night.

“I have said it and I will keep saying it — please do not travel at night. Travel when you can see and we can see ourselves so that we can minimise these incidents,” Olawande said.

He added that the Federal Government was working on additional protective measures, including insurance coverage, to enhance the safety of corps members.

WHAT’S NEXT

NYSC management stated that it would continue to strengthen its automated mobilisation system while collaborating with tertiary institutions to ensure the timely submission of graduate lists.

The scheme also reaffirmed its commitment to deploying corps members only to relatively safe locations, noting that those posted to states with security concerns are restricted to state capitals and major cities.

BOTTOM LINE

The approval of 50,000 additional mobilisation slots is expected to ease the growing backlog of graduates awaiting national service, while the government intensifies efforts to enhance the safety and welfare of corps members across the country.