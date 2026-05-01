EKEDC attributes Festac power disruptions to substation rehabilitation

Key Points

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has linked intermittent power supply in Festac and surrounding areas to a rehabilitation project at the Amuwo 132kV substation.

The project is being executed by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to strengthen infrastructure and improve long-term reliability.

Residents in affected areas are currently subjected to daily load shedding as work continues on feeders linked to the substation.

Areas impacted by the project include Festac Town, Kirikiri, Satellite Town Phase 1, and the Army Signal Barracks.

EKEDC officials have appealed for patience, stating that the upgrades will lead to a more stable and efficient network upon completion.

Main Story

Residents and business owners in the Festac axis of Lagos are currently facing inconsistent electricity supply as the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) undergoes major rehabilitation at the Amuwo 132kV substation.

EKEDC confirmed that the project is a targeted intervention aimed at addressing longstanding network capacity issues and upgrading the region’s power infrastructure.

The work is expected to enhance the overall efficiency of the grid serving one of the city’s most significant residential and commercial hubs.

While the rehabilitation is designed to deliver long-term stability, the immediate impact has resulted in widespread disruptions. EKEDC explained that several major feeders are being managed through daily load shedding to allow technical teams to carry out necessary upgrades safely.

The company noted that it is maintaining transparency through town hall meetings and regular updates to ensure stakeholders remain informed throughout the duration of the project.

The Issues

The ongoing project requires daily load shedding across multiple communities to balance the remaining load while equipment is being rehabilitated.

Business owners in the commercial hub of Festac have expressed concerns over how the inconsistent supply is impacting their economic activities.

The project covers a vast area including Kirikiri, Ojo Road, Ajeromi, Agboju, and Satellite Town, affecting thousands of residential and commercial customers.

Coordination between the distributing utility (EKEDC) and the transmission body (TCN) is essential to minimize the timeline of the disruptions.

What’s Being Said

“The rehabilitation will enhance network capacity and address longstanding issues of unstable electricity supply.” — Mrs. Nnenna Nwobodo, Acting Head of Corporate Communications, EKEDC

“Upon completion, residents should experience more stable and efficient power supply.” — Mrs. Nnenna Nwobodo, Acting Head of Corporate Communications, EKEDC

“The initiative underscores our commitment to transparency and sustained community engagement.” — EKEDC Statement

What’s Next

Technical teams from TCN will continue the phased rehabilitation of the Amuwo substation infrastructure.

EKEDC will maintain its daily load-shedding schedule for the listed communities until the rehabilitation work is concluded.

Further town hall meetings are expected to be held to provide residents with specific timelines for the completion of the project.

Once completed, the feeders for Festac and adjoining areas will be restored to full capacity to allow for more consistent service delivery.

Bottom Line

Infrastructure Upgrade. While the current disruptions pose a challenge to local businesses, the substation rehabilitation is a necessary step toward building a more resilient power network for the Festac region.