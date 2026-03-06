NERC factsheet reveals DisCo performance for December 2025

KEY POINTS

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has released its December 2025 factsheet detailing the commercial performance of Distribution Companies (DisCos).

Total industry billing efficiency reached 83.53% in December, marking a 4.82% increase from the previous month.

Revenue collection efficiency for the period was 80.22%, with ₦207.49 billion collected out of ₦258.66 billion billed.

The actual average revenue recovery was ₦98.97 per kWh, reflecting a 9.85% increase compared to November figures.

MAIN STORY

The latest factsheet from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) provides a comprehensive look at how the nation’s Distribution Companies (DisCos) performed in billing, collection, and revenue recovery during December 2025. These metrics are considered vital indicators for strengthening liquidity and improving service delivery across the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

In December, the industry received a total energy value of ₦309.65 billion, of which ₦258.66 billion was successfully billed to consumers. This resulted in an overall billing efficiency of 83.53%. On the collection front, DisCos realized ₦207.49 billion, achieving a collection efficiency of 80.22%. Recovery efficiency also saw a significant boost, rising 7.14% to settle at 79.62% for the month.

DISCO HIGHLIGHTS

The recovery efficiency—a measure of actual average collection per kWh against the allowed average tariff—varied significantly across the participating DisCos. Eko DisCo recorded the strongest revenue recovery performance at 99.45%, reflecting near full recovery of allowed revenues. Other strong performers included Yola at 87.89%, Ikeja at 85.32%, and Abuja at 84.43%.

Moderate recovery levels were recorded by Port Harcourt at 79.29%, Enugu at 73.50%, Ibadan at 73.19%, and Benin at 71.36%. Kano DisCo followed with a 61.99% recovery efficiency. Jos DisCo recorded the lowest performance in the group at 40.67%. Notably, data for Kaduna DisCo was unavailable for this period due to an ongoing update to its billing system to meet regulatory requirements.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“These figures give a clear picture of how effectively DisCos are billing, collecting, and recovering revenue, key indicators for strengthening liquidity and improving service delivery across the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI),” as stated in the NERC Factsheet .

. Eko DisCo’s performance at 99.45% reflects “near full recovery of allowed revenues”.

WHAT’S NEXT

DisCos with lower recovery efficiency, particularly Jos and Kano, are expected to face increased pressure to optimize their billing and collection strategies.

NERC will likely monitor the billing system updates at Kaduna DisCo to ensure it returns to the reporting cycle for subsequent months.

Stakeholders are encouraged to review the full DisCo-by-DisCo breakdown in the NERC September 2025 Commercial Performance Factsheet for historical context.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that while billing and collection efficiencies are trending upward nationwide, the disparity between top performers like Eko and struggling units like Jos remains vast. Closing this gap is essential for the long-term financial health of Nigeria’s power sector.