Nigerian exchange records growth as market capitalisation hits N155.994 trillion

Key Points

Investors traded 4.842 billion shares valued at N287.756 billion in 332,453 deals this week.

The performance reflects an increase in volume, value, and transactions compared to the previous week’s results.

The All-Share Index and market capitalisation both appreciated by 7.33 per cent during the four-day trading week.

The financial services sector dominated the market, accounting for 77.56 per cent of the total equity turnover volume.

Gains were led by Zichis Agro Allied Industries and BUA Cement, while United Bank for Africa topped the losers’ chart.

Main Story

The Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) saw a significant surge in activity this week, with market capitalisation closing at N155.994 trillion. Despite a shortened trading week due to the Workers’ Day public holiday, the market recorded growth across all major performance metrics. Volume rose from 3.805 billion to 4.842 billion shares, while the total value of trades jumped from N213.955 billion to N287.756 billion.

The financial services industry remained the primary driver of market activity, contributing nearly half of the total trading value.

Access Holdings, United Bank for Africa, and Wema Bank emerged as the top three equities, collectively accounting for over 40 per cent of the total turnover volume.

While the broader market indices finished higher, specific sectors including banking and insurance experienced slight depreciations during the period.

The Issues

High reliance on the financial services sector, which continues to account for the lion’s share of market volume and value.

Mixed Indices : While the main index appreciated, several key sub-indices like NGX Banking and NGX Insurance faced declines.

: While the main index appreciated, several key sub-indices like NGX Banking and NGX Insurance faced declines. The market operated for only four days, yet still managed to outperform the previous full trading week.

A total of 53 equities depreciated in price, highlighting continued volatility despite the overall market appreciation.

What’s Being Said

“The financial services industry led the activity chart with 3.755 billion shares valued at N124.398 billion traded in 146,938 deals.” — NGX Weekly Report

“The NGX All-Share Index and market capitalisation appreciated by 7.33 per cent to close the week at 242,277.81 and N155.994 trillion respectively.” — Market Analysis

“Trading in the top three equities… contributed 41.85 per cent and 20.86 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.” — Transaction Review

What’s Next

Market analysts will monitor the financial services sector to see if it maintains its dominant 77 per cent volume contribution.

Investors are expected to watch for a rebound in the banking and insurance indices following their depreciation this week.

Attention will turn to the 53 equities that lost value to determine if a price correction is imminent.

Observers will track whether the All-Share Index can sustain its growth above the 242,000 mark in the coming week.

Bottom Line

The robust increase in turnover and capitalisation demonstrates strong investor confidence and liquid market conditions, even within a condensed trading window.