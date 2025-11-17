NYSC Releases 2025 Batch C Deployment List, Adjusts Camp Locations For Lagos And FCT

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has released the official deployment schedule for prospective members of the 2025 Batch C, confirming that call-up letters are now available for download.

The announcement was made on Monday via the organisation’s verified X account. The NYSC also disclosed that some graduates assigned to Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will carry out their orientation camp activities in neighbouring states due to limited capacity.

According to the update, prospective corps members (PCMs) originally posted to Lagos will have their orientation programmes in Ekiti, Kwara, Ondo, Ogun, and Osun, while those posted to the FCT will attend camps in Kaduna, Niger, and Nasarawa.

The adjustment follows an earlier report, which revealed that only about 40% of registered PCMs can be accommodated in state camps during the upcoming orientation exercise, owing to space constraints across the country’s orientation facilities.

The NYSC also issued a travel guideline, warning PCMs against embarking on overnight journeys while heading to their assigned camps. It reminded them to print and sign all required documents ahead of camp registration, noting that these materials must be presented upon arrival.

Last week, the scheme announced the release of call-up numbers for Batch C. Online registration for both locally trained and foreign-trained graduates commenced on November 4 and is scheduled to close on November 9.

The mobilisation timetable also indicates that physical verification for foreign-trained corps members will be conducted from November 9 to 13, while ICT-related processing will run from November 12 to 15. Institutions responsible for producing corps members are expected to facilitate both online and physical distribution of call-up letters between November 16 and 18, during which PCMs are to print their deployment details.