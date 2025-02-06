Thursday Chronicles: Valentine’s Day—The Billion-Naira Love Scam We All Fall For

Ah, Valentine’s Day—the one day in Nigeria when love is not just in the air, but also in bank alerts, empty wallets, and outrageous price hikes. Whether you’re madly in love, single, or pretending not to care, February 14 has a way of shaking everybody.

But let’s talk business—because Valentine’s Day in Nigeria isn’t just about romance; it’s a billion-naira industry. From gift vendors to ride-hailing apps, restaurants, and even aboki flower sellers, everybody is cashing out on love. So, how exactly does Cupid fuel Nigeria’s economy? Let’s break it down.

1. The Gift Market: “Odogwu” Teddy Bears & Premium Love Packages

In the weeks leading up to Valentine’s, gift vendors go into full hustle mode. Teddy bears that cost ₦5,000 in January suddenly jump to ₦15,000. Why? Because it’s “Valentine’s Edition” and apparently, this one whispers I love you at midnight.

Then there’s the premium love package—customized hampers filled with chocolates, wine, perfume, wristwatches, and sometimes, a framed photo of the buyer (talk about self-love). Prices for these hampers range from ₦30,000 to ₦250,000, depending on how deep your love—or your pockets—go. And let’s not forget “money bouquets” and “money cakes.” These days, if you don’t wrap ₦500 notes in roses, are you even in love?

2. Beauty & Fashion: Because You Can’t Wear Heartbreak

Valentine’s Day is a full fashion runway. From lace wigs to designer dresses, looking good on February 14 is a national assignment.

Hairdressers introduce Val Special packages, offering wigs, braids, and even “heart-shaped edges.”

Tailors who have been ignoring customers since December suddenly promise express delivery for red dresses and agbadas.

Perfume sellers push special “aphrodisiac” scents, claiming it will make bae fall in love all over again (or at least forget the last fight).

Men also step up—some even upgrade from Palm Angels shirts to actual suits, because love requires effort.

3. Restaurants & Hotels: The Price of Love Just Doubled

If you’ve ever tried to eat out on Valentine’s Day, you’ll know that every restaurant turns into a luxury spot overnight.

That jollof rice you bought for ₦3,000 last week? It’s now “Romantic Valentine’s Special” for ₦10,000.

Some restaurants introduce Couples Packages starting from ₦50,000—with complimentary “soft music” that you didn’t ask for.

Hotels launch romantic getaway deals, charging as much as ₦500,000 per night—because nothing says “I love you” like an overpriced room with rose petals on the bed.

Meanwhile, single people are just at home eating popcorn and watching Netflix, dodging WhatsApp status updates.

4. Ride-Hailing & Logistics: The Real MVPs of Valentine’s Day

Uber, Bolt, and in-driver operators make Valentine’s money without even saying I love you.

Traffic increases, fares triple, and people who swore “I’ll never pay surge price” end up booking a ride for ₦15,000.

Logistics companies also cash out, because last-minute boyfriends will always order gifts by 3 PM and expect same-day delivery.

Even bike men (okada riders) enter the Valentine’s economy, offering express package delivery with the speed of a Formula 1 race.

5. Event Planners & Surprise Vendors: For the Dramatic Lovers

Gone are the days of simple “Happy Valentine’s Day” texts. Now, people want full-blown surprise setups with fireworks, violinists, and hotel room decorations.

Surprise planners charge between ₦100,000 to ₦500,000 for:

A romantic dinner setup (with candles and fake roses).

A personal guitarist to sing Perfect by Ed Sheeran while your partner pretends not to cry.

A giant billboard that says, Will you be my Valentine? (for those who believe in public embarrassment).

If you’re not spending at least six figures on surprises, are you even in love?

6. Cinemas: For Those Who’d Rather Watch Love than Live It

For some, Valentine’s Day is about keeping it simple—a movie date. But let’s be real, even movie tickets are on Valentine’s inflation.

Cinemas introduce “Valentine’s Day Special” tickets, which mysteriously cost 30-50% more than regular prices. You’re paying extra for the same popcorn, but hey, it’s Valentine’s.

Some cinemas offer couples’ deals that include a “romantic movie”. It’s all about getting the popcorn and the drink just right—extra-large size for maximum love.

At the end of the day, your Valentine’s experience is all about squeezing into a cold cinema hall with 50 other couples, while you wonder how long you’ll keep pretending the movie is actually the best part of the evening.

Is Love a Financial Trap?

Now, let’s be honest. Many Nigerians spend beyond their means during Valentine’s. Some people even take loans just to “show love,” forgetting that banks will not understand romance when it’s time to deduct money.

The financial pressure is real, but businesses don’t care. They will keep cashing out while you worry about how to survive the rest of February.

Final Thoughts: Love is Sweet, But Business is Sweeter

Valentine’s Day is no longer just about love—it’s a serious money-making opportunity. If you’re spending, enjoy it! But if you’re selling? Congratulations, you’re part of Nigeria’s billion-naira love economy.

So, whether you’re buying, selling, or just here to observe, one thing is clear: Love may be priceless, but Valentine’s Day comes with a price tag!

See you next Thursday! And remember, don’t let love finish your savings!