NNPC Deploys Five CNG Cascades In Abuja To Improve Gas Supply

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) deploys five new Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) cascades at designated stations in Abuja to enhance gas availability and improve access for users.

This initiative aims to expand CNG supply, providing a more efficient and convenient refueling experience. NNPC emphasizes its commitment to improving service delivery by actively monitoring user feedback and making necessary adjustments to optimize the system.

According to NNPC, the deployment of these cascades is expected to ease refueling challenges and reduce waiting times for users.

“As part of our efforts to boost gas accessibility, we are deploying five CNG cascades in Abuja. This initiative will increase supply at key locations, ensuring users experience smoother and more efficient refueling,” the company states.

NNPC highlights that the deployment aligns with Nigeria’s broader strategy to promote alternative fuel solutions and reduce dependency on conventional fuels.

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) serves as a more affordable and environmentally friendly alternative to gasoline and diesel. Its lower cost makes it a preferred option for mass transit and industrial use, offering significant fuel savings and improving economic efficiency.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) recently reported a surge in CNG adoption, with vehicle conversions increasing by over 2,500% in 2024. This growth is driven by the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI), which has expanded the number of CNG-powered vehicles and trucks to approximately 50,000.

The latest deployment of cascades aligns with the Presidential CNG Initiative (PCNGI), which seeks to enhance the adoption of CNG as a cleaner and more cost-effective fuel alternative. This move is expected to strengthen energy accessibility and improve refueling efficiency at designated stations.

NNPC reiterates its dedication to promoting alternative fuel solutions that lower transportation costs and contribute to environmental sustainability. The company continues to monitor user experiences and refine its approach to ensure seamless refueling processes.

With the introduction of five new CNG cascades in Abuja, NNPC takes another step toward increasing access to cleaner energy, supporting economic growth, and advancing Nigeria’s transition to more sustainable fuel options.