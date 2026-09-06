Three killed, 20 injured in Osun road accident

Kehinde Victor | Sept. 6, 2026

Key Points

Three people were killed and 20 others injured in a road accident on the Ife-Ilesa Expressway in Osun.

The crash involved a Toyota Hiace bus and a Volkswagen Golf at Tonkere town.

FRSC attributed the accident to speeding and dangerous driving, based on preliminary findings.

Main Story

Three people were killed and 20 others injured in a road accident involving a Toyota Hiace bus and a Volkswagen Golf at Tonkere town on the Ife-Ilesa Expressway in Osun on Saturday.

The Osun Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Sunday Adebayo, disclosed this in a statement issued in Osogbo.

Adebayo said 23 people were involved in the crash, comprising 11 females, nine males and three children, including two boys and a girl.

He said the deceased were two females and one male, while the 20 injured victims were taken to hospitals for treatment.

“Three people died. We have about 20 others who were injured in the accident,” Adebayo said.

He said preliminary findings indicated that speeding and dangerous driving contributed to the crash.

FRSC patrol teams from Ife and Ilesa were deployed to the scene to conduct rescue operations and manage the aftermath of the accident.

Adebayo urged motorists to exercise caution and observe safe speeds, noting that reducing speed could lessen the severity of injuries and fatalities when crashes occur.

He said the corps would continue public enlightenment campaigns and other road safety initiatives across Osun to reduce road accidents and prevent avoidable deaths.

What’s Being Said

“The accident happened due to speeding and dangerous driving,” Adebayo said, citing preliminary findings.

He also urged motorists to recognise their responsibility towards other road users, stressing that road safety was a shared responsibility for protecting lives and property.

What’s Next

FRSC will continue road safety enforcement and public enlightenment activities across Osun.

Motorists have been urged to reduce speed and avoid dangerous driving.

The injured victims will continue receiving medical attention at hospitals.

The Bottom Line: Three people died and 20 were injured in the Tonkere crash, with FRSC’s preliminary assessment pointing to speeding and dangerous driving as contributing factors.