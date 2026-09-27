AfDB launches free AI training for African public servants

KEY POINTS

• AfDB, UNDP AI Hub for Sustainable Development, Google and Apolitical have launched free AI training for African public servants.

• The Government AI Campus programme covers AI fundamentals, leadership and government procurement.

• The AfDB says inclusive AI deployment could add $1tn to Africa’s GDP by 2035.

MAIN STORY

African public servants will have access to free training on artificial intelligence under a new partnership involving the African Development Bank, UNDP AI Hub for Sustainable Development, Google and Apolitical.

The programme, launched on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, is designed to improve public officials’ understanding of AI and their ability to apply the technology in government.

The training is being delivered through Apolitical’s Government AI Campus initiative, with courses covering AI fundamentals, leadership and the use of AI in public procurement.

The programme also addresses the opportunities and risks associated with AI adoption, alongside strategies for building trust, fostering innovation within government and improving procurement processes.

According to the African Development Bank, Stanford University Online and SDA Bocconi School of Management developed the training content, while Google and Apolitical provide the learning platform.

Ousmane Fall, AfDB Director for Industrial and Trade Development, said stronger understanding of AI among public sector workers would be important if African countries are to translate the technology’s potential into productivity gains.

He said the initiative was the first step towards implementing recommendations contained in an AfDB report examining AI productivity gains and inclusive economic transformation.

The report projects that inclusive deployment of AI could contribute as much as $1tn to Africa’s gross domestic product by 2035.

Fall said the report identified skills and trusted governance among five key conditions needed for Africa to capture the potential economic benefits of AI.

Keyzom Massally, Director of the AI Hub for Sustainable Development and UNDP Head of Digital and AI Programmes, said governments across Africa required support to strengthen their institutional and technical capacity as AI develops.

She said the AI Hub for Sustainable Development is a G7 endorsed initiative jointly led by the UNDP and Italy’s Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy, and aligned with Italy’s Mattei Plan for Africa.

The AfDB is a founding member of the initiative’s Executive Steering Group.

The training is self paced and open to serving government officials and public servants in AfDB regional member countries at no cost.

Eligible participants include officials involved in AI related public service delivery, digital infrastructure, public private partnerships and innovation.

THE ISSUES

The programme focuses on building AI capacity within government, covering both technical understanding and the practical use of the technology in areas such as public procurement and service delivery. The AfDB’s projection of a potential $1tn addition to Africa’s GDP by 2035 places skills development and effective governance among the factors that could determine whether the continent captures the economic benefits of AI. The training is targeted at serving public officials across AfDB regional member countries, giving government workers involved in digital infrastructure, innovation and public private partnerships access to the courses without a fee.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“AI is changing how we work. It promises major productivity gains if users fully understand its application.”

Ousmane Fall, AfDB Director for Industrial and Trade Development

“As the AI landscape continues to evolve, governments across Africa need timely support.”

Keyzom Massally, Director of the AI Hub for Sustainable Development and UNDP Head of Digital and AI Programmes

WHAT’S NEXT

The self paced training is open for enrolment to eligible serving government officials and public servants in AfDB regional member countries.

BOTTOM LINE

The partnership gives African public servants access to free training aimed at improving practical understanding and use of AI in government. The AfDB says stronger skills and trusted governance will be among the conditions needed to realise AI’s potential economic contribution to Africa.