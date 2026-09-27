Nigerians deserve governance, not campaign food, CNI says

KEY POINTS

• Concerned Nation Builders Initiative says election campaigns should focus on governance and development issues rather than food distribution.

• The group wants candidates to present clear programmes on jobs, education, healthcare, infrastructure, security and the economy.

• It also urged voters to demand accountability and assess candidates based on their records and proposed programmes.

MAIN STORY

The Concerned Nation Builders Initiative has called for a shift from material inducements to issue based political campaigns, saying Nigerians should demand good governance and effective representation from candidates seeking public office.

Mr Sultan Teslim, Project Manager of the non governmental organisation, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Saturday.

Teslim said political campaigns should give voters clear information about how candidates intend to address economic development, employment, education, healthcare, infrastructure and security challenges.

He said candidates should present realistic programmes that respond to the needs of their constituents rather than treating voters as beneficiaries of temporary gifts during election periods.

“Nigerians deserve good governance and quality representation, not food items that are shared during campaigns and forgotten immediately after elections,” he said.

Teslim also urged candidates to engage voters through discussions on their policies, programmes and development plans rather than relying on material inducements to gain support.

He said citizens, on their part, should demand accountability from elected representatives and consider their records, competence and proposed programmes when assessing candidates.

“Good representation required leaders to remain accessible to their constituents and responsive to the needs of the communities they represented,” he said.

He called on political parties and candidates to prioritise issue based campaigns, saying this would support more meaningful participation by citizens in the democratic process.

“Campaigns should be about what candidates intend to do for the people, how they will do it and how they intend to account for the resources entrusted to them,” he said.

Teslim further urged civil society organisations, community leaders and the media to strengthen voter education and encourage informed participation in elections.

He said CNI would continue to support initiatives focused on responsible leadership, active citizenship, human capacity development and community driven development.

The project manager also appealed to Nigerians to look beyond immediate material benefits and demand policies capable of improving living conditions and creating opportunities for future generations.

“A bag of food may address an immediate need, but good governance, quality representation and sound policies can address the causes of poverty and create lasting opportunities, ” he said.

Teslim urged politicians to use election campaigns to present their development vision and build public confidence through credible commitments.

He also said citizens should expect measurable results from elected representatives and demand accountability throughout their tenure.

THE ISSUES

The CNI is calling for political campaigns to focus on issues that directly affect citizens, including employment, education, healthcare, infrastructure, security and economic development. The organisation argues that temporary material support during campaigns should not substitute for policies and programmes capable of addressing longer term socio economic challenges. The call also places responsibility on voters to scrutinise candidates and demand accountability from those elected, while urging civil society groups, community leaders and the media to strengthen voter education.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Nigerians deserve good governance and quality representation, not food items that are shared during campaigns and forgotten immediately after elections.”

Sultan Teslim, Project Manager, Concerned Nation Builders Initiative

“Campaigns should be about what candidates intend to do for the people, how they will do it and how they intend to account for the resources entrusted to them.”

Sultan Teslim, Project Manager, Concerned Nation Builders Initiative

“A bag of food may address an immediate need, but good governance, quality representation and sound policies can address the causes of poverty and create lasting opportunities, ”

Sultan Teslim, Project Manager, Concerned Nation Builders Initiative

WHAT’S NEXT

Teslim said CNI would continue advocating responsible leadership, active citizenship, human capacity development and community driven development. He also called on civil society organisations, community leaders and the media to intensify voter education.

BOTTOM LINE

CNI wants election campaigns to centre on candidates’ policies, programmes and commitments rather than short term material benefits. It also urged citizens to demand measurable results and accountability from elected representatives.