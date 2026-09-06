Makinde warns Oyo traditional rulers against partisan politics

Kehinde Victor | Sept. 6, 2026

Key Points

Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde has urged traditional rulers to remain apolitical and treat all political actors without bias.

Makinde said any traditional ruler who engages in partisan politics would be treated as a politician.

The governor also reaffirmed his intention to campaign across Nigeria ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Main Story

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has warned traditional rulers against partisan politics, saying the traditional institution must remain neutral and serve as a father to all.

Makinde gave the warning on Saturday in Eruwa during the first coronation anniversary of the Eleruwa of Eruwa, Oba Samuel Adegbola.

He urged traditional rulers to embrace political actors from all parties without bias and avoid taking sides in political contests.

The governor, who is the 2027 presidential candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), said traditional rulers who became involved in partisan politics would be treated as politicians.

Makinde also said he was prepared to travel across Nigeria to seek support for his presidential ambition and present his vision for governance and development.

“My presidential bid will require me to engage extensively with the people and present my vision for a better Nigeria to citizens in different parts of the country,” he said.

At the event, Makinde was conferred with the chieftaincy title of Aare Asoludero of Ibarapaland.

He described the honour as a responsibility that would further strengthen his commitment to serving the people and contributing to Nigeria’s development.

The Eleruwa said the title was conferred on the governor in recognition of his achievements across Oyo State and pledged continued support for his administration on behalf of traditional rulers in Ibarapaland.

He also presented requests for additional road and infrastructure projects in the area.

What’s Being Said

“The throne must remain neutral and be father to all,” Makinde said, urging traditional rulers to stay clear of partisan politics.

Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Mr Debo Ogundoyin, described Makinde’s administration as the best Ibarapaland had experienced since the return to democratic rule.

He cited the ongoing Ido-Eruwa Road and inner-road projects in Eruwa as evidence of the administration’s infrastructure efforts.

What’s Next

Makinde is expected to begin broader engagements with Nigerians as he pursues his 2027 presidential ambition.

Traditional rulers in Ibarapaland are expected to continue supporting the state government’s development efforts.

The state government will consider development requests from Ibarapaland, including additional road and infrastructure projects.

The Bottom Line: Makinde has asked traditional rulers to preserve their political neutrality while signalling that his 2027 presidential campaign will extend beyond Oyo State as he seeks support across Nigeria.