Nigeria, Namibia firms sign deal for Africa trade summit

KEY POINTS

• Blissomo International Ltd. and MT Events and Projects Management CC signed an MoU to develop the Africa Cross Border Commerce and Investment Summit.

• The agreement was signed virtually at the Nigerian and Namibian missions in Abuja and Windhoek.

• Stakeholders said the initiative would promote business partnerships, trade and investment between Nigeria, Namibia and other African markets.

MAIN STORY

Blissomo International Ltd. of Nigeria and Namibia based MT Events and Projects Management CC have entered into a partnership to develop the Africa Cross Border Commerce and Investment Summit.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed simultaneously at the Nigerian and Namibian missions in Abuja and Windhoek through a virtual ceremony.

Namibia’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Walde Ndevashiya, said the proposed summit would provide businesses with a platform to identify markets, partners, investors and commercial opportunities across Africa.

He said the partnership reflected the role the private sector could play in turning African economic cooperation into practical business relationships, noting that Nigeria and Namibia needed to deepen ties beyond government to government engagement.

According to Ndevashiya, stronger business to business, private sector and people to people relationships could support trade, investment, employment and shared prosperity.

He said the two countries already maintained cooperation in areas including trade and investment, energy and oil and gas, tourism, creative industries, culture and business networking.

“This MOU therefore comes at an important moment. It provides a practical platform for connecting businesses, opening markets and developing partnerships across our two countries and, importantly, across the African continent,” he said.

Ndevashiya said the initiative also supported the wider African objective of increasing intra African trade and investment under the African Continental Free Trade Area, AfCFTA.

He assured the companies involved of the continued support of the Namibian High Commission in Abuja in efforts to strengthen economic ties between both countries.

Namibia’s Minister of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security, Lucia Iipumbu, said the partnership grew from contacts established at a business dinner organised in Namibia.

She said the event brought together Nigerian and Namibian businesswomen and other stakeholders, with some of the relationships subsequently developing into business partnerships.

Iipumbu encouraged other business people to use similar platforms to establish cross border partnerships, describing the development as an example of the African proverb that “where there is a will, there is a way”.

Representing the Deputy Director, WTO, Trade Department, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Abu Ali Ndah, Dayo Okewole said the ministry welcomed the partnership between the two companies.

Ndah described the agreement as a significant step towards developing the proposed summit and congratulated the companies for their commitment to advancing economic integration in Africa.

“Today’s event is not just a ceremony. It is a practical step towards realising the profound economic aspirations of our continent,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer of Blissomo International Ltd., Dr Blessing Irabor Oza, said the MoU formalised a partnership built around a shared vision for stronger commercial connections across Africa.

She said African businesses could generate greater value when they were connected to suitable markets, capital, knowledge, people, institutions and opportunities across borders.

According to Irabor Oza, the partnership would support stronger links among African businesses and improve access to commercial opportunities across the continent.

THE ISSUES

The proposed summit is designed to move Nigeria Namibia economic relations beyond official engagements by creating a business focused platform where companies can pursue markets, partnerships, investment and commercial transactions. The initiative places private sector participation at the centre of cross border economic cooperation, with the partnership emerging from business contacts established between Nigerian and Namibian stakeholders. The summit is also positioned within the wider push for greater intra African trade and investment under AfCFTA, with the participating companies seeking to connect businesses across national markets.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Today’s event is not just a ceremony. It is a practical step towards realising the profound economic aspirations of our continent.” – Abu Ali Ndah, Deputy Director, WTO, Trade Department, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment

“This MOU therefore comes at an important moment. It provides a practical platform for connecting businesses, opening markets and developing partnerships across our two countries and, importantly, across the African continent. – Walde Ndevashiya, Namibia High Commissioner to Nigeria

WHAT’S NEXT

The proposed Africa Cross Border Commerce and Investment Summit is expected to bring together businesses, investors and other stakeholders to explore trade and investment opportunities and develop partnerships across African markets.

BOTTOM LINE

The agreement gives formal backing to a Nigeria Namibia private sector initiative aimed at connecting businesses with markets, capital and investment opportunities across Africa.