Cross River makes health insurance compulsory for civil servants

Kehinde Victor| Sep 5, 2026

KEY POINTS

Cross River State mandated compulsory health insurance enrolment for all civil and public servants under a new policy directive.

Proof of enrolment cards must now be attached to all official correspondences regarding promotions, appointments, loans, and study leaves.

Two designated enrolment points have been set up in Calabar at the New Secretariat and Old Secretariat to process registrations.

MAIN STORY

The Cross River State Government made enrolment in the state Health Insurance Scheme compulsory for all public and civil servants across all ministries, departments, and agencies.

Head of Service Bassey Okon issued the directive via an official circular in Calabar following the relaunch of the Formal Sector Enrolment Programme of the Cross River State Health Insurance Agency. The mandate took immediate effect to ensure the state workforce gains access to affordable, quality, and timely healthcare services while strengthening productivity.

Under the new directive, state workers must attach valid health insurance enrolment cards to official correspondences concerning personnel benefits. Requests involving promotions, confirmation of appointments, loan applications, study leaves, training sponsorships, transfers, or secondments will not be processed without proof of enrolment.

To facilitate the registration process, the state government established dedicated enrolment points at the Office of the Head of Service at the New Secretariat and the Ministry of Health at the Old Secretariat in Calabar. Heads of MDAs have been instructed to ensure all personnel under their supervision comply without delay.

THE ISSUES

The policy enforces compliance within the formal sector to expand coverage under the state health insurance framework. By linking basic administrative benefits and career progression to insurance registration, the administration aims to eliminate coverage gaps, reduce out-of-pocket health expenses, and guarantee sustained healthcare funding across the state public service.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Correspondences concerning promotion, confirmation of appointment, loan applications, study leave, training or sponsorship, transfer or secondment, as well as other personnel-related requests or benefits, would not be processed without the attachment of a valid health insurance enrolment card,” stated Head of Service Bassey Okon.

“The policy is meant to ensure that all the civil and public servants have access to affordable, quality, and timely healthcare services, while strengthening the welfare and productivity of the state workforce,” the circular added.

WHAT’S NEXT

Civil and public servants must complete their documentation and registration at the designated secretariat enrolment points in Calabar.

Heads of MDAs will monitor administrative filings to ensure no personnel requests move forward without attached enrolment cards.

BOTTOM LINE

Cross River State has effectively institutionalized health insurance across its workforce by making registration a mandatory prerequisite for career progression and administrative benefits