The WIMBIZ Conference: Networking to Reinvent and Reinvigorate

As the Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ) 17th Annual Conference draws near, it is imperative that intending participants prepare adequately as they gear up to meet with other people, brands and experiences.

Scheduled to hold on November 1st and 2nd at Eko Hotel and Suites, the conference will offer participants a new perspective on staying relevant and strong in their respective business and career endeavours while maintaining a balance in other aspects of life.

While attending major conferences, it is pertinent to have a plan; a strategy to learn, network and maximize opportunities. Below are some vital keys to note.

Have a Clear Objective

Before you attend the WIMBIZ Conference, it is important to know your goal for attending. The WIMBIZ Annual Conference gives you the opportunity to meet men and women from diverse works of life from both private and public sectors in Nigeria.; However, having a clear purpose of what you wish to accomplish from the event will help you maximize your attendance

Make a Powerful Introduction

Whenever you meet someone you wish to connect with, it is essential to make a proper introduction that addresses who you are, what you do, how long you have been in that area of expertise and why you would want to get acquainted. This tends to draw the interest of the listener which may be beneficial to your goal.

Listen Attentively and Show Sincere Interest

Another important and key point is to listen carefully and show sincere interest by asking the right questions and making meaningful conversation. This motivates and encourages the other party to continue the conversation with you and show genuine interest in what you have to offer. It also enables you to see what value you can add to other businesses that are present at the WIMBIZ conference.

Be Confident and Communicate Your Story Effectively

During your personal conversations, you must be able to confidently and effectively pitch yourself while communicating your value efficiently. This is crucial as it increases your credibility in the eyes of whoever you are conversing with and builds trust with your prospective clients.

Most Importantly, Exchange Contacts

For growing business owners and career professionals, it is vital to always have your business cards neatly packed and ready to share. While it is fair to exchange phone numbers directly, an exchange of business cards leaves a positive impression with the receiver and gives your business more credibility and visibility. This is essential for proper networking and follow up thereafter.

Finally document your experiences. See how other women are faring in their various endeavours and be prepared to share your experiences and support other participants.

If you are yet to register for the conference, please visit www.wimbizannualconference.com