Range Rover Velar Ranks Best SUV of 2018

The Range Rover Velar was named the SUV of the Year at the 2018 News UK Motoring Awards, while the Land Rover Discovery was named dog friendly car of the year.

The Velar – a car that has previously won World Design Car of the Year – has now won a further accolade to add to its collection.

2017 Range Rover Velar

The Velar is packed with many sophisticated features, such as a sophisticated four-corner suspension system that ensures comfort and control at all times, and a reversing camera that comes as standard on all models.

The features of the Velar, like the ones previously mentioned, have helped it become a car that now has multiple prestigious awards under its belt.

Along with the Velar, another winner for the British brand was the Discovery, which was named Dog Friendly Car of the Year. It has 2,406 litres of luggage space and a best-in-class towing capacity of 3,500kg.

Nick Rufford, The Sunday Times motoring editor, said: “We tested the Range Rover Velar by driving it to the top of a mountain in Norway, and the Land Rover Discovery over sand dunes in Utah.

“Both come with plenty of mod cons and look the part, but most importantly they stay true to Land Rover’s tradition of being workhorses on road and off road, and that’s why readers voted for them.”

Rawdon Glover, Jaguar Land Rover UK managing director, said: “I’m thrilled to see the passion of our fans and our customers help Land Rover to a double victory here.

“Our world-class designers and engineers always set out to create the best cars in the world, with go-anywhere ability and ultimate practicality at heart, and these latest awards are the perfect affirmation of their success.”