The Economic Hardship Protest Starts In Niger state

A few young people in Niger State have staged protests in the streets over the country’s widespread economic suffering and skyrocketing prices. According to reports, the demonstration was scheduled to start countrywide on August 1.

On the other hand, some young people in Niger staged a protest on Monday, brandishing placards that said, among other things, “Fuel subsidy must be restored.” “Enough is enough,” “Stop anti-masses policies,” “We are not slaves in our country,” and “Hardship is unbearable.”

Protesters in Suleja LGA, Niger state, are presently marching down the Abuja-Kaduna road while yelling anti-government slogans.

State governors and President Bola Tinubu have repeatedly appealed to youths to shelve the August 1–10 demonstrations.

Law enforcement agencies have also warned that the protests could be hijacked by hoodlums and “unscrupulous agents.”.