Olympics 2024: Nigeria Defeats Australia In Basketball Opening Game

The Nigerian senior national women’s basketball team, D’tigress, defeated Australia 75-62 to start the basketball competition at the ongoing 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

With 19 points, Ezinne Kalu helped the D’Tigress defeat the higher-ranked Australian squad. Lagos basketball fans showered the squad with praise after they won the first crucial point in the group’s opening game.

In different interviews on Monday, they informed the News Agency that the four Peat Africa Champions did a good job winning the opening match. Sesan Olabode, a basketball enthusiast, told NAN that the squad deserved the win since they prepared properly and performed well during the game.

He urged the team to continue to rise to the challenge ahead of their opponent, as the first victory would boost their confidence.

He said, “It is a fantastic win; the team showed great confidence in defeating Australia; the team should continue to rise to every challenge ahead of them.” A grassroots basketball coach, Austin Okafor, said that “the team proved that it is indeed Africa’s powerhouse in women’s basketball.

“The team deserves commendation and should continue to fight hard in subsequent matches.” Another grassroots basketball coach, Femi Adetoye, said the team had shown that it was a force to be reckoned with.

He said Australia is not a pushover, and for D’tigress to defeat them at the highest stage of basketball competition shows the depth of quality in the team.

He added that “it is a great result; Australia is no pushover in world basketball; therefore, D’tigress should work harder in subsequent matches.”

Emeka Nwani, a basketball fan, told NAN that the team showed good character and great judgment in the game. He said that with what he saw in the first Paris encounter, the team would surely go far in the tournament.