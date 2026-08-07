Nigeria rejoins World Energy Council, inaugurates governing board

Key points

Nigeria rejoins the World Energy Council with a new National Member Committee and Governing Board.

Abdulrazaq Isa appointed chairman, while Bala Wunti will serve as inaugural CEO.

Membership is expected to strengthen Nigeria’s role in global energy policy, investment and collaboration.

Main story

Nigeria has rejoined the World Energy Council (WEC) with the inauguration of a National Member Committee and Governing Board to strengthen the country’s participation in global energy policy and investment discussions.

The country’s renewed membership was announced on Thursday in a statement signed by the Secretary-General and Chief Executive Officer of the World Energy Council, Dr Angela Wilkinson.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria first became a member of the council in 1960 before its national committee was re-established and expanded this year.

According to the statement, the renewed membership provides an independent, technology-neutral platform that brings together government, industry, academia, finance and civil society to address issues relating to energy security, energy equity and environmental sustainability.

The newly inaugurated Governing Board is chaired by the Chairman of Waltersmith Petroman Oil Ltd., Abdulrazaq Isa, while former Chief Upstream Investment Officer of NNPC Ltd., Bala Wunti, will serve as the inaugural Chief Executive Officer.

Other members of the board include Prof. Wumi Iledare, Dr Mustapha Abdullahi, Mrs Aisha Farida Katagum, Dr Ainojie Irune, Dr Emmanuel Okon, Dr Victor Ekpenyong and Dr Imamuddeen Talba.

Wilkinson said Nigeria’s participation comes at a critical period as the country seeks to expand energy access, strengthen energy security, accelerate gas development and attract investment for industrialisation and sustainable economic growth.

She added that the Nigerian committee would apply the council’s Energy Trilemma framework to the country’s energy priorities while ensuring African perspectives contribute meaningfully to global energy discussions.

The issues

Nigeria is pursuing reforms aimed at improving energy access, attracting investment and accelerating its energy transition. Membership of the World Energy Council provides a platform to engage global stakeholders, influence policy discussions and promote investment opportunities across the country’s energy sector.

What’s being said

“Nigeria has a significant leadership role to play within the global energy community.”

“Nigeria’s participation comes at a pivotal time as the country seeks to expand energy access, strengthen energy security, accelerate gas development and mobilise the capital required for industrialisation and sustainable economic growth.”

“This system will be capable of driving economic growth and shared prosperity.”

What’s next

The National Member Committee is expected to begin engaging stakeholders across Nigeria’s energy sector and represent the country at the World Energy Congress in Riyadh in April 2027.

Bottom line

Nigeria’s return to the World Energy Council strengthens its voice in global energy discussions and creates new opportunities for international collaboration, investment and policy development in the country’s energy sector.