Teni releases new EP titled ‘The Wellness Package’

Key points

Nigerian singer Teni has released her six-track EP, The Wellness Package.

The project explores themes of healing, personal growth, self-care and community.

The EP marks the beginning of Teni’s strategic partnership with Gamma.

It features collaborations with Olamide, Chike and The Cavemen.

Main story

Award-winning Nigerian singer and songwriter Teni has released her highly anticipated extended play (EP), The Wellness Package, a six-track project centred on healing, personal growth and community.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the EP draws from the singer’s personal experiences in recent years, presenting wellness as a lifestyle built on love, laughter, self-care and meaningful relationships.

The release also marks the beginning of Teni’s strategic partnership with music company Gamma, aimed at expanding her creative vision and global reach.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Gamma, Larry Jackson, described Teni as an exceptional artiste with a unique ability to connect with audiences across cultures.

President of Gamma Africa, Sipho Dlamini, said the singer continued to elevate African music through authentic storytelling and artistic excellence.

Vice-President of Gamma Africa, Larry Gaaga, described The Wellness Package as a sincere reflection of Teni’s personal and artistic journey.

The project features collaborations with rapper Olamide, singer Chike and highlife duo The Cavemen.

Among the standout tracks are Zion, featuring Olamide, and Wuru Maya, featuring Chike.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the project, Teni said the EP reflected a renewed mindset and positive outlook.

Beyond the music, the singer has launched a fan engagement campaign that includes a cinematic teaser, the Wellness Package Run Club, a treasure hunt offering exclusive wellness boxes and an immersive listening party designed to encourage movement and community interaction.

The EP follows the commercial success of Zion, which has amassed more than 20 million streams across digital platforms and generated over 500,000 user-created videos on TikTok.

The song also topped YouTube Nigeria and performed strongly on Spotify and Apple Music charts.

Teni has previously performed at major international events, including Coachella with DJ Spinall, Madison Square Garden with Davido, Montreal’s MURAL Festival and London’s O2 Arena.

The issues

Artists are increasingly using music releases to build broader lifestyle brands, combining storytelling, fan experiences and strategic partnerships to deepen audience engagement and expand their global presence.

What’s being said

“It is just how I was feeling. It was a new year. I was feeling the energy. You can pause but never stop.” — Teni

What’s next

Teni is expected to continue promoting The Wellness Package through fan engagement activities and performances as she expands her global reach under her new partnership with Gamma.

Bottom line

With The Wellness Package, Teni combines music with a broader message of wellness and self-discovery, reinforcing her artistic evolution while strengthening her connection with fans.