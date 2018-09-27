Telecom Sector Losing $3 billion Annually to Call Masking, SIM boxing

Nigeria’s telecommunication sector is said to be losing $3 billion yearly to sharp practices.

This was disclosed by the Executive Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta at the 85th edition of the Telecom Consumer Parliament (TCP) currently ongoing in Lagos.

Dabatta lamented that the menace has become quite worrisome and is a challenge to not only the telecoms industry but also a security threat to the entire country. Some of the sharp practices mentioned include call masking, SIM boxing and call refilling.

Details later.

