TD Africa, HPE drive dialogue on the future of enterprise networking

Key points

TD Africa and HPE host partner event on next-generation enterprise networking solutions.

Discussions focus on AI-driven infrastructure, WiFi 7, and edge-to-cloud transformation.

Both firms reaffirm commitment to enabling secure, scalable digital ecosystems across Africa.

Main story

TD Africa, in collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), operated by Selectium, has hosted a high-level partner engagement forum focused on the future of enterprise networking and infrastructure transformation.

The event brought together key technology partners to examine how organisations can build faster, smarter, and more secure network systems capable of supporting the demands of an increasingly digital global economy.

A central focus of the discussions was the emergence of WiFi 7 technology and the global shift away from traditional networking models towards intelligent, AI-powered digital ecosystems.

Participants explored key trends shaping enterprise connectivity, including edge-to-cloud integration, Internet of Things (IoT) deployment, artificial intelligence-enabled networking, and advanced cybersecurity frameworks designed to enhance resilience and scalability.

The engagement underscored a broader industry transition as businesses accelerate digital transformation and seek infrastructure capable of supporting real-time data processing, automation, and secure connectivity across platforms.

Country Manager for HPE, operated by Selectium, Dr Ifee Kojo, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to driving digital transformation across the technology ecosystem.

“HPE is driving transformation across the entire technology ecosystem, from the data centre to the edge, from IoT to AI-powered connectivity,” she said. “Our focus is on helping businesses strengthen security, improve scalability, and build intelligent infrastructures that support innovation and growth.”

She added that partnerships such as the one with TD Africa remain critical in extending enterprise solutions across the market.

Similarly, the Coordinating Managing Director of TD Africa, Chioma Chimere, emphasised the evolving role of networking in modern business operations.

“Networking today is no longer just about connectivity; it has become the backbone of enterprise transformation,” she said. “TD Africa is committed to ensuring our partners are equipped with the right technologies, insights, and support needed to navigate this shift successfully.”

She noted that the collaboration with HPE reflects a shared commitment to helping businesses modernise and adapt to emerging digital demands.

The issues

The enterprise technology landscape is undergoing rapid transformation driven by AI adoption, increased data demands, cybersecurity threats, and the need for scalable infrastructure. Many organisations continue to grapple with outdated systems that limit efficiency and digital competitiveness.

What’s being said

Industry leaders at the event stressed that the future of networking lies in intelligent, automated, and secure systems that integrate seamlessly across cloud, edge, and IoT environments. TD Africa and HPE reiterated their shared commitment to enabling this transition across African markets.

What’s next

Both companies are expected to deepen collaboration with partners across the region, expanding access to advanced networking solutions and supporting businesses as they transition to AI-driven and cloud-based infrastructure models.

Bottom line

The engagement highlights a growing industry consensus: the future of enterprise networking will be defined by intelligence, speed, and security, with strategic partnerships playing a key role in driving digital transformation across Africa.