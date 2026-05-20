NCDMB demands practical actions to expand local content in midstream and downstream oil sectors

Keypoints

The NCDMB called for increased indigenous participation in the oil and gas midstream and downstream sectors to drive economic value.

Executive Secretary Mr Felix Ogbe delivered the charge on Monday at the 2026 Nigerian oil and gas Midstream and Downstream stakeholders summit in Lagos.

The midstream sector offers growing opportunities in gas processing, storage, pipelines, and LPG and CNG distribution.

Downstream opportunities include domestic refining, product distribution, retail operations, petrochemicals, and logistics.

The board emphasized that compliance with local content laws must remain practical and directly supportive of business growth.

Main Story

The Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Mr Felix Ogbe, made the call on Monday at the 2026 Nigerian oil and gas Midstream and Downstream stakeholders summit on Tuesday in Lagos.

Ogbe was represented at the event by Mr Austin Uzoka, Special Technical Assistant to the Executive Secretary and Head of the Directorate of Planning, Research and Statistics (DPCAD).

The two-day summit has the theme, “Unlocking, Growing and Sustaining Nigerian Content Development in Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Midstream and Downstream Sectors”.

The report indicated that while local companies have achieved significant technical milestones in upstream operations like engineering and asset ownership, the midstream and downstream segments represent the next frontiers for industrial expansion.

Officials stated that ongoing policy reforms are targeted at shifting the national energy profile from a basic exporter of crude oil to a localized hub for processed petrochemicals.

The board noted that infrastructure projects like modular refineries and expanded gas commercialization networks are critical to unlocking jobs and regional business growth.

The Issues

Historical capital flight persists when domestic logistics, refining networks, and chemical processing plants rely heavily on foreign technical expertise.

Stringent regulatory compliance frameworks can sometimes stifle incoming investments if they are not balanced with business flexibility.

Maximizing regional LPG and CNG distribution requires substantial infrastructure capital and specialized technology transfer to indigenous operators.

What’s Being Said

Ogbe said Nigeria “must move beyond basic compliance to practical actions that promote investment, local capacity and economic value.”

He noted that the country “was witnessing renewed investor confidence and policy reforms aimed at repositioning the economy for sustainable growth.”

Bureau briefs reported that “the current administration has taken steps to improve competitiveness in the energy sector, attract investments and create a better environment for businesses.”

The executive secretary noted that the midstream sector “now offers growing opportunities in gas processing, transportation, storage, pipelines, LPG and CNG distribution, which are critical to Nigeria’s industrialisation agenda.”

“Compliance must encourage investment, create value and solve real problems,” Ogbe stressed regarding the enforcement of local content laws.

What’s Next

Midstream and downstream stakeholders will conclude the two-day summit in Lagos by drafting an operational framework for joint-venture local investments.

The NCDMB will evaluate its auditing guidelines to ensure regulatory compliance mechanisms remain practical for incoming refinery operators.

Local distribution firms will expand partnerships to access technology transfers required for downstream retail logistics and gas processing expansion.

Bottom Line Following successful local content implementation in upstream drilling, the NCDMB is pushing for direct indigenous investments across gas processing and product distribution networks, insisting that statutory compliance must practically support business growth as Nigeria shifts into a refined energy exporter.