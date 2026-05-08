NDPC, NGF sign MoU to Deepen Data Protection, Privacy at State Level

By BizWatch Nigeria Desk | May 8, 2026

NDPC and NGF formalise strategic partnership via MoU to standardise data protection across Nigeria’s 36 states.

Joint working group established to drive implementation and capacity building at subnational level.

Move aims to boost compliance, citizen trust, digital resilience, and foreign investment inflows.

Main story

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) to strengthen data protection and privacy frameworks across all states of the federation.

The agreement, formalised at the NGF Secretariat, marks a key step in extending NDPC’s regulatory oversight and best practices to subnational governments as Nigeria accelerates its digital economy ambitions. National Commissioner/CEO of the NDPC, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, led the Commission’s delegation and commended the Director-General of the NGF, Dr. Abdulateef Shittu, for his commitment to the collaboration.

Dr. Olatunji emphasised that compliance with data protection standards is now critical for building trust and attracting investment.

“Compliance with data protection obligations is critical to strengthening privacy frameworks across our states, thereby accelerating nationwide adoption, enhancing investor confidence, as well as foreign direct investment,” said Dr Vincent Olatunji, National Commissioner/CEO, NDPC.

Dr. Shittu welcomed the partnership, describing it as a strategic move to secure Nigeria’s digital ecosystem and promote responsible data governance at the state level. He acknowledged the NDPC’s proactive approach.

The Issues

Many state governments handle vast amounts of citizens’ personal data through services in health, education, finance, and digital platforms, yet implementation of the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023 remains uneven at the subnational level. This partnership addresses a key gap in harmonising standards nationwide, especially as states expand e-governance initiatives.

What’s Being Said

“This partnership with the NDPC is a strategic step towards securing Nigeria’s digital ecosystem and advancing responsible data governance at the subnational level,” said Dr Abdulateef Shittu, Director-General, NGF.

What’s Next

A joint working group has been established to execute the MoU, develop actionable frameworks, and deliver capacity-building programmes, including Virtual Privacy Academy vouchers for state officials. Further details on timelines and specific deliverables are expected in coming weeks.

The Bottom Line: This MoU represents a practical push to cascade national data protection standards to the state level, where much citizen data is generated and processed. Successful implementation could significantly raise overall compliance, reduce privacy risks in public services, and strengthen Nigeria’s appeal to data-sensitive investors in the digital economy.