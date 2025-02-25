Systegra Technologies Ltd. Collaborates With Amdocs To Offer Best-in-Class Mobile Services To The Nigerian Market

Systegra Technologies Ltd, a subsidiary of Interswitch Group, holds a license issued by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) as a Tier-5 Mobile Virtual Network Enabler (MVNE).

Systegra Technologies will enable Tier 1, 2, and 3 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) to offer their mobile services, enriching Nigeria’s fast-growing mobile market with a diverse portfolio of products, services, and offers.

As an MVNE, Systegra Technologies will utilize the Radio Access Networks (RAN) of leading mobile operators while deploying its own advanced switching and business support systems (BSS), including an online charging system (OCS). This setup enables prospective MVNOs to connect and launch their services effortlessly within weeks, offering flexible services without the need for heavy infrastructure investment.

To deliver 3G, 4G, and 5G connectivity to its MVNO customers, Systegra Technologies has collaborated with Amdocs to implement their ConnectX platform in Nigeria. This cutting-edge solution encompasses Business Support Systems (BSS), OCS, CRM, payment systems, and a B2B app store, all built on a local cloud-native microservices solution hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS). With over 50 TM Forum-compliant APIs, the ConnectX platform ensures seamless integration, operational efficiency, and scalability, supporting Nigeria’s fast-growing MVNO market while adhering to the latest industry standards.

“After evaluating numerous vendors with excellent solutions, Amdocs convinced us with their multi-tenant capabilities, ease of connection, ultimate flexibility, and rapid time-to-market,” said Mitchell Elegbe, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Interswitch Group. “Their ConnectX platform aligns perfectly with our vision to provide MVNOs and end-users with an unmatched digital experience.”

“We are committed to supporting Systegra Technologies’ growth and digital-first flexibility goals,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. “Our SaaS ConnectX platform dynamically scales to meet customer demand and allows nearly limitless flexibility for the creation of innovative services, empowering Systegra Technologies to focus on expanding its business without traditional IT operational overhead.”

“At Systegra Technologies, we are committed to driving innovation that makes a tangible difference in people’s lives,” opined Jonah Adams, Managing Director, Systegra Technologies.

This collaboration with Amdocs strengthens our position as a key enabler in Nigeria’s evolving telecoms ecosystem, ensuring that mobile users benefit from more choices, better services, and seamless connectivity.”

This initiative aligns with the NCC’s vision of fostering innovation and competition within Nigeria’s telecommunications sector. Systegra Technologies is set to launch new 3G, 4G, 5G, and IoT services soon, contributing to the nation’s digital transformation and offering customers enhanced connectivity options.