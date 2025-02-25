US Dollar Drops Ahead Of Key Economic Data Releases

The US dollar weakened against most major currencies ahead of the release of key economic data, except for a slight gain against the Japanese yen.

Last week, weaker-than-expected economic reports and speculation that President Donald Trump’s tariffs would be short-lived contributed to the dollar’s decline. Analysts at ING noted that US trade policies, especially those involving Mexico and Canada, remain a key factor influencing currency movements.

This week, investors are closely watching several economic indicators, including:

Tuesday : Non-manufacturing data from Philadelphia, Richmond, and Dallas Fed banks, weekly Redbook same-store sales, and home price reports.

: Non-manufacturing data from Philadelphia, Richmond, and Dallas Fed banks, weekly Redbook same-store sales, and home price reports. Wednesday : Weekly mortgage applications, new home sales, and petroleum inventory data.

: Weekly mortgage applications, new home sales, and petroleum inventory data. Thursday : Second estimate of Q4 GDP, weekly jobless claims, durable goods orders, and pending home sales.

: Second estimate of Q4 GDP, weekly jobless claims, durable goods orders, and pending home sales. Friday: Reports on personal income, spending, inflation, trade data, and the Chicago PMI.

Currency Market Overview

EUR/USD rose to 1.0471 from 1.0460 at the previous US close.

rose to from at the previous US close. GBP/USD climbed to 1.2640 from 1.2630 , with investors awaiting a speech by Bank of England officials.

climbed to from , with investors awaiting a speech by Bank of England officials. USD/JPY increased to 149.7910 from 149.1691 , although it remained below last week’s high of 150.4032 .

increased to from , although it remained below last week’s high of . USD/CAD declined to 1.4216 from 1.4229.

With upcoming economic data releases, traders are expecting continued fluctuations in the forex market, particularly as central banks prepare for their next policy meetings.