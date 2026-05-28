Expert: poor understanding of personal data protection increases cyber exploitation risk

Keypoints

A cybersecurity expert states that poor understanding of personal data protection among Nigerians increases exposure to cyber exploitation.

High level warnings were shared by Techsocietal Cybersecurity Specialist Ms Emmanuella Aston in an interview regarding national digital challenges.

Operational habits show that many internet users share sensitive personal information carelessly without understanding the security implications.

Corporate practices are facing criticism as businesses routinely collect excessive customer information without adequate safeguards.

Educational initiatives are needed to establish stronger grassroots awareness campaigns to instruct citizens on digital rights.

Main Story

A cybersecurity expert, Ms Emmanuella Aston, says poor understanding of personal data protection among Nigerians is increasing exposure to cyber exploitation and online attacks.

Aston, a Cybersecurity Specialist at Techsocietal, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria while speaking on Nigeria’s cybersecurity challenges.

She said many internet users still shared sensitive personal information carelessly without understanding how cybercriminals combine such details to launch attacks.

According to her, attackers often gather names, phone numbers, social media activities and other publicly available information to profile and target victims.

To evaluate intermediate structural dependencies, technology compliance analysts noted that weak corporate operational standards create significant digital vulnerabilities when firms gather unencrypted client histories.

The expert also criticised businesses for collecting excessive customer information without clear reasons or adequate safeguards protecting such data.

According to her, some businesses routinely request customers’ email addresses and other details even when the information is unnecessary for transactions.

She said many organisations collected personal data simply because they had seen others do the same, without understanding the risks involved.

Furthermore, regulatory oversight boards are monitoring the rapid growth of digital commercial systems that lack centralized compliance architectures.

Aston expressed concern over the level of awareness among small businesses operating mainly on social media platforms without structured compliance systems.

She wondered whether many online businesses fully understood their obligations under Nigeria’s data protection regulations, noting that weak awareness among citizens also contributes to the problem as individuals willingly trade their credentials for minor incentives.

The Issues

Confronting the careless sharing of sensitive records and certificates that are subsequently used for unauthorized online activities.

Curbing the corporate practice of collecting unnecessary and excessive customer datasets during routine commercial transactions.

Enhancing enforcement mechanisms for existing data protection laws while establishing structured compliance across small social media businesses.

What’s Being Said

Outlining the specific profiling methods used by digital threat actors to construct targeted personal attacks, Ms Emmanuella Aston explained: “They pick bits and pieces of your info here and there such as your name, phone number, go through your social media pages, gather more information and know how to attack,”.

Explaining the massive volume of metadata embedded within standard imagery uploaded to public platforms, Aston noted: “There is a lot of information in just one picture. It shows when you graduated, what you studied and the industry you belong to,”.

Detailing how promotional incentives easily trick uninformed citizens into surrendering vital corporate or personal profiles, she stated: “We have organisations asking people to input their details and promising to pay them, and people do it because they do not realise the value of their information,”.

What’s Next

Cybersecurity specialists will push for stronger grassroots awareness campaigns to educate small businesses and citizens on digital safety.

Regulatory bodies will face pressure to improve the enforcement of existing data protection laws across online commercial platforms.

Organizations will need to adjust their data gathering procedures to align customer data protection with their service responsibilities.

Bottom Line

Warning that public ignorance leaves citizens highly vulnerable, Techsocietal expert Emmanuella Aston has called for aggressive grassroots awareness campaigns and stronger law enforcement to stop Nigerians from carelessly exposing sensitive profiles online and to curb businesses from siphoning excessive customer data.