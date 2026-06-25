Switzerland beat Canada 2-1 to finish top of Group B

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | June 25, 2026

Key Points

Switzerland defeated Canada 2-1 in Vancouver to secure first place in Group B

Canada progressed to the FIFA World Cup knockout stage for the first time in its history despite the defeat

Johan Manzambi scored his third goal of the tournament as Switzerland maintained its strong group-stage record

Main Story

Switzerland secured top spot in Group B at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a 2-1 victory over co-host Canada in Vancouver, while the Canadians advanced to the knockout rounds for the first time in their history.

Both sides entered the final group-stage fixture knowing that a draw would be enough to secure qualification, but Switzerland needed victory to overtake Canada at the summit of the standings. The Swiss eventually delivered after a disciplined second-half performance.

After a cautious opening period, Switzerland broke the deadlock just 40 seconds into the second half when Johan Manzambi’s low cross found Rubén Vargas at the far post, allowing the winger to drive home from close range.

The Swiss doubled their lead in the 56th minute when Breel Embolo capitalised on defensive hesitation before setting up Manzambi, whose effort slipped underneath Canadian goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau.

Canada responded strongly following several substitutions from head coach Jesse Marsch. Substitute Promise David reduced the deficit moments after entering the match, finishing Nathan Saliba’s floated pass to set up a tense finale.

The hosts pushed aggressively for an equaliser, but Switzerland held firm through late pressure to secure all three points. The result means Switzerland advances as Group B winners, while Canada finishes second ahead of Bosnia and Herzegovina on goal difference.

The victory also extends Switzerland’s impressive record in major tournaments, with Murat Yakin’s side now unbeaten in 17 of their last 19 group-stage matches at FIFA World Cups and European Championships.

What’s Being Said

“We knew we had to win if we wanted first place, and the players showed great discipline and maturity after halftime,” Switzerland manager Murat Yakin said after the match.

“Reaching the knockout stage is a historic achievement for Canadian football, but we are not satisfied. We believe we can compete with anyone in this tournament,” Canada coach Jesse Marsch said.

What’s Next

Switzerland will face a third-placed qualifier in the Round of 32 as Group B winners.

Canada advances to the knockout stage but forfeits home-field advantage after finishing second.

The Round of 32 fixtures are expected to be confirmed following the completion of all group-stage matches.

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: Switzerland once again demonstrated why they remain one of international football’s most consistent tournament teams, combining defensive resilience with clinical finishing. For Canada, despite the defeat, qualification for the knockout stage represents a landmark achievement that signals the continued growth of the country’s football programme ahead of future global competitions.