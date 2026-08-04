32 teams battle for N5m prize as Lagos street soccer stars season 2 kicks off in Oshodi

Key points

Thirty-two teams are competing for a N5 million prize package in the second edition of the Lagos Street Soccer Stars Oshodi tournament.

The competition, themed “Oshodi Hidden Talents,” aims to discover grassroots football talents and discourage youth involvement in substance abuse.

aims to discover grassroots football talents and discourage youth involvement in substance abuse. The tournament is organised by the Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on Grassroots Sports, Adebanji Atewogboye (SKIBANJ), in collaboration with First Bank Nigeria Plc under Sporty Lagos Naija Limited.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) educated participating players on the dangers of drug abuse.

The tournament will run until August 15, 2026.

Main Story

No fewer than 32 grassroots football teams have begun the race for a N5 million prize package following the unveiling of the second season of the Lagos Street Soccer Stars Oshodi tournament by the Lagos State Government.

The tournament, which commenced on Sunday, August 2, 2026, featured the presentation of playing kits to participating teams ahead of a two-week knockout competition designed to identify emerging football talents across the state.

With the theme “Oshodi Hidden Talents,” the initiative seeks to provide opportunities for young footballers while promoting positive social values by steering youths away from substance abuse.

The competition is organised by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Grassroots Sports, Adebanji Atewogboye, popularly known as SKIBANJ, in partnership with First Bank Nigeria Plc under the Sporty Lagos Naija Limited initiative. It also aligns with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s grassroots sports development agenda across Lagos State’s 57 local government areas.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony, Atewogboye said the programme was established to identify talented youths, provide them with structure and demonstrate the government’s commitment to investing in their future through sports.

As part of activities marking the opening ceremony, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) sensitised participating players on the dangers of substance abuse, urging them to embrace healthy lifestyles to maximise their sporting potential.

The event attracted community leaders, football coaches, residents and political stakeholders despite a light drizzle. Among those in attendance was the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman in Oshodi-Isolo Local Government, Saheed Animashaun, who praised the initiative for advancing youth empowerment through sports.

In the opening matches, Dosunmu Street defeated Ariyibi Oke Street via penalties after a goalless draw, Popoola Street secured a 2-1 victory over Adeyemo Street, while Olorunishola Street recorded a convincing 3-1 win against Arowojobe Street.

Other dignitaries present included APC Apex Body Secretary, Mumuni Olori, alongside Femi Akeju, Ipadeola Lawanson, Saheed Dokunmu, Kabiru Oriowo, Dupe Ogundeyi and Linda Jacob.

The competition is sponsored by the Lagos State Government and First Bank Nigeria Plc as title sponsor, with additional support from the King Ogunremi Foundation and Dangote Salt Plc as community sponsors.

The Issues

Limited opportunities for grassroots football talents to gain professional exposure.

Rising cases of substance abuse among young people and the need for sustained awareness campaigns.

The importance of increased public-private partnerships in funding community sports development.

The need for structured youth engagement programmes to reduce crime and social vices through sports.

What’s Being Said

Adebanji Atewogboye, Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on Grassroots Sports:

“The programme has been running from last year to identify hidden talents, give them structure, and show that the governor, Sanwo-Olu, is investing in their dreams.”

Ayenigbara Samuel, Chief Superintendent of Narcotics, NDLEA Lagos Strategic Command:

“Footballers can perform naturally well if they abstain from hard drugs. Abuse of drugs is destructive. We urge you to choose life over hard drugs.”

Saheed Animashaun, APC Chairman, Oshodi-Isolo Local Government:

“What we witnessed at the programme is a lifetime programme in Oshodi. We have to appreciate the Lagos State Governor and the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Grassroots Sports for putting up the event.”

What’s Next

The knockout competition will continue over the next two weeks, culminating in the grand finale on August 15, 2026, where the winning team will claim the N5 million prize package. Organisers are expected to monitor outstanding talents for future football development opportunities while sustaining anti-drug advocacy among participating youths.

Bottom Line

The Lagos Street Soccer Stars Season 2 tournament underscores the Lagos State Government’s commitment to youth empowerment by combining grassroots football development with drug abuse prevention, providing young talents with a platform to pursue sporting careers while promoting positive community values.