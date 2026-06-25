Morocco rally past Haiti 4-2 to reach knockout stage

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | June 25, 2026

Key Points

Morocco came from behind twice to defeat Haiti 4-2 in Atlanta

Achraf Hakimi inspired the comeback with a goal and an assist

Morocco advanced to the knockout stage and extended their unbeaten run to 32 matches

Main Story

Morocco secured a place in the FIFA World Cup knockout rounds after overcoming a spirited Haiti side 4-2 in Atlanta, extending the Atlas Lions’ remarkable unbeaten streak to 32 matches in all competitions.

Already eliminated before kick-off, Haiti played with freedom and stunned Morocco inside the opening 10 minutes when Lenny Joseph flicked Jean-Kévin Duverne’s cross beyond Yassine Bounou.

Morocco responded with sustained pressure, forcing multiple saves from Haitian goalkeeper Johny Placide before Achraf Hakimi eventually equalised after capitalising on a loose ball inside the penalty area.

Haiti regained the lead through Wilson Isidor, whose powerful long-range effort restored the underdogs’ advantage. However, Morocco once again found a response before halftime as Ismael Saibari converted Hakimi’s delivery to make it 2-2.

The North Africans continued to dominate after the break and eventually took the lead when substitute Soufiane Rahimi converted following a corner-kick routine. Morocco sealed victory in stoppage time as Rahimi turned provider for Gessime Yassine, who scored his first senior international goal.

The result confirmed Morocco’s progression to the Round of 32 as Group C runners-up, while Haiti exited the tournament without a point, matching the record for the most World Cup matches played without avoiding defeat.

Morocco’s impressive run continues a period of sustained success that began after their historic semi-final appearance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where they became the first African nation to reach the last four.

What’s Being Said

“This team never stops believing, regardless of the scoreline,” Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi said after the victory.

“The players showed character and determination against a difficult opponent who played without fear,” Morocco coach Walid Regragui stated.

What’s Next

Morocco will await confirmation of their Round of 32 opponents.

Haiti’s World Cup campaign comes to an end as the nation begins preparations for future international competitions.

The Atlas Lions will seek to continue their unbeaten run as the tournament enters the knockout phase.

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: Morocco’s ability to recover from adversity continues to underline their status as one of the most formidable teams outside football’s traditional powerhouses. Their resilience and depth could make them dangerous opponents as the World Cup moves into its decisive stages.