Sterling Bank Partners With Thunes To Streamline Cross-Border Transfers For Nigerians Abroad

Sterling Bank has officially joined Thunes’ Direct Global Network to enhance cross-border payment capabilities for the Nigerian diaspora. Announced in early January 2026, this collaboration aims to provide a faster and more transparent method for the estimated 17 million Nigerians living abroad to send funds home to family and manage their local finances.

By integrating Thunes’ “Smart Superhighway” infrastructure, Sterling Bank is rolling out instant payment features across several European markets. This move addresses a critical need for the diaspora community; recent research indicates that nearly 46% of Nigerians in Europe view sending money home as a primary financial responsibility, similar to paying for housing or utilities.

New and existing account holders can now link their foreign bank accounts to their Sterling Bank accounts for seamless, real-time funding.

Daniel Parreira, SVP of Sales for Africa at Thunes, noted that the alliance is a significant milestone in the company’s expansion across the continent and reflects growing trust in global digital infrastructure. Sterling Bank’s Head of Switch and Remittances, Ayodeji Saba, emphasized that the partnership is a major step in making financial support more affordable and accessible, allowing customers to avoid the delays often associated with traditional international wire transfers.

The partnership also aligns with broader goals of financial inclusion and community empowerment. By removing friction from global money movement, both institutions aim to onboard more users into the formal economy and provide better oversight for high-frequency remitters. This initiative follows similar recent moves by Thunes in the Nigerian market, including partnerships with MoMo PSB to facilitate real-time wallet-based remittances.