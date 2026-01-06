Customs Port Hacourt II Command Surpasses 2025 Revenue Target, Boost Nigeria’s Economy

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Port Harcourt II Command, has surpassed its 2025 revenue target, reinforcing its role as a key driver of Nigeria’s economic growth. The command collected a total of ₦731.2 billion, exceeding the year’s target of ₦700.01 billion by 104.46%, building on its strong performance in 2024.

According to a press statement issued on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, by the Command Public Relations Office and signed by Chief Superintendent of Customs, Theophilus Daniyan, this outstanding achievement is attributed to the effective leadership of Comptroller Aliyu Alkali.

Comptroller Alkali implemented the Comptroller-General of Customs’ policy directives and optimised the indigenously developed Unified Customs Management System (B’ODOGWU), enabling faster cargo clearance and more efficient operations. Under his guidance, the command ensured strict adherence to standard operating procedures, maintained high discipline among officers, and strengthened engagement with stakeholders.

“The dedication, professionalism, and patriotism of our officers have been central to this milestone,” Comptroller Alkali said.

He highlighted that 75 containers with a cumulative Duty Paid Value of ₦47.6 billion were intercepted during the year. Notably, 30 of these containers contained expired, illicit, or unregistered pharmaceutical products, while others contravened various provisions of customs regulations.

The Area Controller noted that these seizures serve as a deterrent to potential violators, reinforcing the NCS’ commitment to protecting public health, safety, and economic interests.

Comptroller Alkali further urged importers and licensed Customs agents to ensure honest and accurate declarations, emphasizing that the command remains dedicated to facilitating legitimate trade, enforcing customs laws, and maintaining the highest standards of integrity and professionalism.

Expressing gratitude to the management of the NCS, led by Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, MFR, Comptroller Alkali acknowledged the enabling environment that facilitated this achievement. He also commended the cooperation and synergy from critical stakeholders that contributed to the command’s success.

The 2025 revenue achievement by Port Harcourt II Command highlights the Nigeria Customs Service’s ongoing efforts to strengthen revenue mobilisation and support national development, while also enhancing compliance and operational efficiency in the maritime and trade sectors.