Stanbic IBTC Stock Maintains N101 Price Level

Stanbic IBTC Holdings has reiterated its dedication to sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value, as its shares closed steady at ₦101 per unit on Monday on the Nigerian Exchange Limited. The stock had crossed the ₦100 mark last Tuesday, becoming only the second banking stock to reach triple digits—a milestone that underscores growing investor confidence.

In a statement, the financial group attributed the positive sentiment to its strong first quarter 2025 performance, where it posted a pre-tax profit of ₦116.4 billion—an 85.6% increase compared to the same period in 2024. Year-to-date, Stanbic IBTC has delivered an impressive return of over 74%, with a cumulative trading volume of 180 million shares.

Acting Chief Executive, Kunle Adedeji, affirmed the company’s unwavering focus on value creation, saying, “We are excited about our growth trajectory and the opportunities that lie ahead.” He credited the company’s strong market position to its emphasis on innovation, operational excellence, and a culture of accountability.

Echoing this, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Wole Adeniyi, expressed optimism about future prospects. “Our strategies are not just aimed at delivering immediate returns, but also at building a sustainable future where shareholders can continue to thrive,” he said.

In a move to further strengthen its operations, Stanbic IBTC recently secured a three-year CNY 800 million (approx. ₦172 billion) loan facility from the China Development Bank. The group said the facility underscores its commitment to enhancing Africa-China trade ties and aligns with its vision for innovation-driven growth.