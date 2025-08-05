Leadway, Ecobank Partner To Expand Insurance Reach

Leadway Assurance has entered into a strategic bancassurance partnership with Ecobank Nigeria to offer integrated insurance solutions to Ecobank’s employees, customers, and small business clients.

Announced on Friday, the partnership is aimed at advancing financial inclusion by embedding insurance services into everyday banking experiences. Through this collaboration, Ecobank customers will gain seamless access to a broad range of Leadway’s insurance products—including life, health, motor, and home policies—tailored to meet their evolving needs.

Commenting on the initiative, Kikelomo Fischer, Director of Sales, Retail and Partnerships at Leadway Assurance, said, “This collaboration is about making insurance simple, accessible, and part of everyday life. By leveraging Ecobank’s wide network, we’re bringing financial protection closer to people, right where they are and when they need it most.”

She described the partnership as a deliberate effort to close Nigeria’s insurance gap, combining Leadway’s customer-centric offerings with Ecobank’s extensive reach.

Also speaking on the development, Adeola Ogunyemi, Head of Distribution Channels and Sales, Consumer & Commercial Banking at Ecobank Nigeria, said, “We are excited to partner with Leadway Assurance, one of Nigeria’s leading insurance providers. This aligns with our goal to create a one-stop financial services hub, allowing customers to access insurance solutions alongside their banking needs.”

The rollout of the bancassurance offering will begin in select Ecobank branches across the country. Trained product champions will be available to guide customers through various policy options, including Leadway’s Group Life Cover, Personal Accident Insurance, and Term Life policies—products especially tailored for Ecobank’s staff and retail customers.